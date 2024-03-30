Calgary Blizzard Sale: Buyers Secure Dream Home Amid Low Inventory

In a testament to Calgary's competitive real estate market, a blizzard couldn't deter determined buyers from securing their dream home in February 2024. Despite challenging weather conditions, a semi-detached house at 2003 25 Ave, S.W., Calgary, was sold for $1,205,000, just below the revised asking price of $1,220,000. This sale underscores the city's low inventory dilemma, pushing buyers to make quick decisions in a fast-paced market environment.

Advertisment

A Race Against Nature and the Market

Agent Kelsey Jones of CIR Realty orchestrated a whirlwind tour of twelve homes for her out-of-town clients amidst a severe snowstorm. The inclement weather nearly prevented them from seeing the property that would ultimately capture their hearts. Originally listed at $1,239,000 in January 2024 and later reduced, the property was still over the clients' budget. However, recognizing the rarity of finding such a perfect match, they stretched their financial limits to finalize the deal. Jones highlighted the urgency created by Calgary's low inventory, stating, "what's available can change every hour," emphasizing the dynamic nature of the local real estate market.

Exceptional Features Seal the Deal

Advertisment

The property, a project by AK Design and Development Inc., boasts numerous upgrades that set it apart. Among these are a gym with glass walls and heated floors in the basement, an open-concept kitchen with a butler's pantry and an island featuring a waterfall-edge design, and a living room with a gas fireplace and access to a south-facing deck. The primary bedroom features vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and the largest of the home's four bathrooms. The quality of construction and attention to detail were pivotal in the buyers' decision, with Jones noting the exceptional fit and finish throughout the home.

Location and Lifestyle

Aside from the home's intrinsic qualities, its location near the Marda Loop shopping area and proximity to downtown Calgary added to its appeal. The 24- by 138-foot lot includes a double garage, offering ample space and convenience. This blend of luxury features, coupled with the desirability of the location, made the property an irresistible choice for the buyers, even in the face of a competitive market and challenging weather conditions.

The resilience of buyers in Calgary's tight real estate market is a clear indicator of the city's desirability as a place to live. With inventory levels low, properties that stand out for their quality and location continue to attract attention, despite external challenges such as adverse weather. This recent sale not only reflects the determination of buyers and agents alike but also highlights the ongoing demand for premium properties in Calgary. As the market continues to evolve, the quest for 'husband' material homes persists, driving the city's real estate narrative forward.