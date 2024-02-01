Caledon Joins Mono in Declaring Road Safety Emergency Amid Rising Fatalities

In response to escalating traffic collisions and a worrying surge in speeding incidents, the Town of Caledon has aligned itself with Mono in declaring a road safety emergency. Both municipalities have raised the alarm, spotlighting the urgent need for provincial intervention to mitigate the growing safety concerns on Ontario's roads.

Calling for Provincial Involvement

Mono's Town Council has led the charge, passing a motion that calls on the Province of Ontario to take several bold steps aimed at bolstering road safety. At the heart of these initiatives is the launching of a province-wide road safety education campaign, a significant revision of the Highway Traffic Act fines, and more flexible deployment of Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) cameras.

The motion also advocates for the formation of a working group dedicated to simplifying the administrative process tied to ASE camera usage. Additionally, it urges an update to the existing mechanisms to maintain the punitive effect of fines and calls for more efficient collection of outstanding fines and surcharges.

The Rising Toll

Road safety has catapulted to the forefront in Caledon, following a disturbing rise in traffic fatalities. Speeding has been identified as a major contributing factor to this lethal trend. Caledon's escalating death toll has more than doubled in 2023, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Council and Community Support

During a recent council meeting, Caledon Mayor Annette Groves emphasized the critical need for municipal collaboration, urging for a united front in advocating for provincial involvement. Councillors Lynn Kiernan and Dave Sheen echoed these sentiments, identifying traffic safety as a primary concern that needs immediate attention.

The council responded by unanimously supporting Mono's motion. Moreover, residents joined the chorus, sharing personal experiences that brought the dangers on Caledon roads into stark relief. Their stories underlined the urgent need for effective measures to curtail the troubling rise in traffic accidents and fatalities and ensure safer roads for all.