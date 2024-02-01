Caledon Honors African Innovators with Interactive Museum Exhibition

In the spirit of Black History Month, the Town of Caledon is set to host African Inventors and Icons, an interactive exhibition by the Canadian Multicultural Inventors Museum. This unique mobile museum will make its presence felt in four different locations in Caledon throughout February, paying tribute to the significant contributions made by African innovators.

A Journey of Innovation

The exhibition, a testament to the ingenuity of African inventors, will spotlight their groundbreaking inventions. The scheduled dates for the public display include February 3 at the Caledon East Community Complex, February 10 at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness, February 19 at the Humber River Centre, and February 24 at the Southfields Community Centre. Each venue will welcome visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the respective dates.

Celebrating Black Culture Year-Round

Caledon Mayor Annette Groves expressed the Town's excitement for this collaboration. She emphasized the importance of recognizing and celebrating Black culture not just during Black History Month but throughout the year. "This initiative reaffirms our commitment to celebrating Black culture, providing educational opportunities, recognizing Black history, amplifying Black voices, and celebrating the lives of Black Canadians," Groves said.

Empowering the Black Community

Alongside the exhibition, two information sessions are scheduled in February. These sessions will focus on empowering individuals from Black, African, and Caribbean communities. The discussions will revolve around anti-Black racism, systemic discrimination, and ways to challenge such issues. These initiatives reflect Caledon's commitment to celebrating Black culture and its efforts to provide educational opportunities.