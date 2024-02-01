Caledon Community Mobilizes for Coldest Night of the Year Fundraising Walk

The residents of Caledon are gearing up to battle the chill, not just for themselves but for those amongst them who face the brunt of winter's harshness. On January 24, a key meeting took place at The Exchange in Bolton, preparing for the annual Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) walk, a community-driven initiative to raise funds for those grappling with homelessness, poverty, and hunger.

Caledon Community Services: The Driving Force

At the heart of this effort is Caledon Community Services (CCS), a local non-profit organization operating The Exchange, a hub for food and social support. CCS's CEO, Geraldine Aguiar, underscored the significance of the CNOY walk, more so as the community's needs have surged. With an ambitious fundraising target of $120,000, the event aims to bring respite to many struggling individuals.

Volunteers and Leaders: Hands and Hearts Together

Volunteers like Rose Mazzon have stepped forward to make a difference. Mazzon's enthusiasm for community service and her eagerness to forge connections within the Caledon community through volunteering shine brightly. Equally inspiring is the Bradbury family, led by team leader Cristina Bradbury, who have embraced the CNOY walk with open arms. Their children's involvement underlines the collective effort, demonstrating that the spirit of giving knows no age.

Coldest Night of the Year: A Step Towards Change

Scheduled for February 24, the walk will commence from the Caledon East Community Complex. For those interested in joining this noble cause, the event's website offers a platform to register as participants or to donate. As the Caledon community mobilizes for the Coldest Night of the Year fundraising walk, they embody the essence of humanity - standing together in the face of adversity, extending a helping hand, and reminding us all of the power of collective action.