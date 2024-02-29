Cage the Elephant Unveils 'Neon Pill' Album and North American Tour Dates

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - In an exciting announcement for music fans, Cage the Elephant revealed their upcoming sixth studio album, 'Neon Pill', set for release on May 17, 2024, alongside a summer North American tour. This tour promises to bring the band's energetic performances to fans across the United States and Canada, including major cities like Houston, Texas, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Chicago, Illinois.
New Album: A Dive into 'Neon Pill'
Following a series of teasers and much anticipation, Cage the Elephant finally confirmed the release date of 'Neon Pill'. The album marks a significant addition to the band's discography, showcasing their evolution in sound and creative expression. Last month's release of the album's first single gave fans a taste of what to expect, combining the band's signature rock vibes with fresh, innovative elements. The single is available for listening here, offering a preview of the album's dynamic range and thematic depth.
Summer Tour: Dates and Details
The summer tour, kicking off a month after the album's release, spans 45 dates across North America. Cage the Elephant is set to perform in a variety of venues, ensuring fans from all over the continent have the chance to experience their live show. Notable stops include Alpharetta, Georgia, Vancouver, and Toronto, with the tour featuring special appearances by Young the Giant on select dates. For fans eager to secure their spots, tickets go on sale to the general public on March 8, with presales starting on March 5. Complete tour dates and locations can be found on the band's official website, cagetheelephant.com.
A Closer Look at Cage the Elephant
Amidst the excitement of the new album and tour announcement, frontman Matt Shultz has opened up about his 2023 arrest, addressing the incident publicly for the first time. This transparency adds a layer of depth to the upcoming album, as fans anticipate how personal experiences and challenges may influence the band's music and lyrics. The band's journey, marked by both critical acclaim and personal hurdles, paints a complex picture of artistic evolution and resilience.
As Cage the Elephant prepares to embark on their North American tour, the release of 'Neon Pill' stands as a testament to their enduring presence in the rock music scene. With new music, a comprehensive tour, and a narrative of overcoming adversity, the band continues to captivate audiences and critics alike. As fans gear up for an unforgettable summer, the anticipation for both the album and live performances signals a vibrant new chapter for Cage the Elephant.