Cadence Weapon Critiques Internet's Impact on Society in New Album 'ROLLERCOASTER'

Canadian rapper Cadence Weapon, recognized as Rollie Pemberton, has captivated the music world once again. Following his Polaris Prize-winning album 'Parallel World' in 2021, he's back with a fresh sound and potent critique of society in his new album 'ROLLERCOASTER,' due to hit the shelves on April 19, via MNRK.

Rollie's Rendezvous with Los Angeles

What inspired this new album was Pemberton's trip to Los Angeles back in February 2022. The city's landscape, bustling with optimized human interactions, sparked an idea. It led the rapper to draw parallels between fraudulent institutions and the widespread dissemination of fake news online, an issue that holds prominence in the digital age.

A Sonic Voyage into the Internet's Impact

'ROLLERCOASTER' isn't just an album - it's an exploration of the internet's impact on human interactions. Pemberton has enlisted contributions from a variety of artists and producers such as Bartees Strange, Austra, myst milano., Jacques Greene, and Grandtheft. Their collective efforts have culminated in an album that blends electro-inspired hyperpop with acoustic interludes, an intentional choice to convey the sensory overload that often accompanies online experiences.

'Press Eject': An Anthem for the Digital Age

The lead single 'Press Eject,' produced by Grandtheft, stands as a techno-influenced anthem for those disillusioned by social media and the internet's overarching influence. The track delves into the challenges of affording living in both the digital and physical world and urges listeners to engage more thoughtfully with the digital platforms they frequent.

But the journey doesn't end with the album. Cadence Weapon is also set to embark on a North American tour this spring, with Canadian stops in Hamilton, Toronto, Quebec City, and Montreal.