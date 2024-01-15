Cabot: A Canadian Niche Golf Operator’s Global Expansion

The Canadian golf company, Cabot, has significantly broadened its global foothold since its establishment in 2012 with the launch of Cabot Links in Nova Scotia. The company, co-founded by Ben Cowan-Dewar and backed by investor Mike Keiser, has evolved from a seasonal operation, hindered by the Canadian climate, into a year-round golf destination operator, with developments spanning nine time zones.

Expansion Through Acquisitions and New Developments

Cabot’s recent endeavors include the addition of new golf courses and the acquisition of existing properties. A striking example is the Point Hardy Golf Club at Cabot Saint Lucia, which swung open its doors in December, and Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida, prepping to open its first course, Karoo, for preview play.

Rebranding and Future Plans

Further showcasing its global ambition, Cabot acquired and rebranded Castle Stuart in Scotland to Cabot Highlands. Tom Doak, a renowned golf course architect, is slated to design a new course for this property. The company also announced Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia, both of these properties featuring residential opportunities.

Commitment to Quality and Elite Accommodations

While the company’s expansion is impressive, its commitment to top-tier golf and high-end accommodations underscores its success. Cowan-Dewar emphasizes the importance of quality golf course design, enlisting the skills of esteemed architects like Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw, and Kyle Franz.

As Cabot continues to expand, it is reshaping the global golf scene, offering unique golfing experiences and high-quality accommodations in stunning locations worldwide. The company’s success story offers a compelling model for how niche operators can scale effectively while maintaining a focus on quality and customer experience.