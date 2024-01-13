en English
Canada

Businesswoman Proposes Strategic Family Migration: A New Perspective on International Moves

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
Businesswoman Proposes Strategic Family Migration: A New Perspective on International Moves

In a unique and audacious proposition, businesswoman Grace White has urged married men to consider sending their wives and children abroad, positing it as a strategic maneuver to pave the way for the entire family’s prosperity. An advocate for migration to Canada, White has shown willingness to sponsor Nigerians to make this pivotal move. She recounted a recent incident where a man declined her offer to send his wife and children to Canada, an opportunity she believes could have opened doors for the man.

A Call Met With Mixed Reactions

White’s proposal sparked diverse reactions, with some expressing interest and others voicing concerns. One individual questioned the job security his wife would have in Canada and how childcare would be arranged. Another man expressed apprehension that his wife might abandon him if she were to move abroad first. Among the respondents was a mother of triplet infants, who sought White’s help to escape domestic abuse. The proposition thus ignited a dialogue fraught with personal fears, hopes, and aspirations.

Migration: A Bittersweet Tale

While some see migration as an opportunity for a better life, others bear the scars of regret. This is the case with Francis Yankey, a Ghanaian living in Italy. Yankey, who had saved GH12,000 over five years from a monthly income of GH700, used his savings to make the treacherous journey through Libya to Italy. Today, he admits to feeling a deep sense of remorse over his decision to emigrate.

Moving Forward: The Reality of Migration

White’s proposition and the subsequent reactions shed light on the complexities and challenges of migration. While some see it as a chance to provide better opportunities for their families, others worry about the uncertainty and potential risks involved. As the debate rages on, it’s clear that migration is a deeply personal decision that requires careful thought and planning.

Canada Nigeria
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

