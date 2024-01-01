en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Burning Feet at Night: Sensory Neuropathy and Its Causes

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Burning Feet at Night: Sensory Neuropathy and Its Causes

The sensation of burning feet, particularly during the night, is not just a discomfort—it’s a potential symptom of a condition known as sensory neuropathy. This condition is denoted by a disturbed functioning of the sensory nerve fibers, which are responsible for alerting us to sensations such as temperature changes, pressure, and potential injury. Symptoms of sensory neuropathy can range from shooting pains and a pins-and-needles sensation to a persistent, disconcerting burning.

Potential Causes of Sensory Neuropathy

There are several potential causes behind this neuropathic discomfort. A deficiency in vitamin B can lead to a host of neurological problems, including sensory neuropathy. Diabetes, a condition characterized by high blood sugar levels, can also cause nerve damage leading to neuropathy. Tibial tunnel syndrome, a condition where the tibial nerve is compressed, is another possible cause.

Treatment Options

Given the range of potential causes, treatment options are similarly varied. For those suffering due to vitamin B deficiency, supplements can help rectify the problem. In the case of diabetes-induced neuropathy, medications that lower blood sugar levels can be beneficial. For some, surgery to decompress the affected nerve may be required. Temporary relief can be found in cooling the feet in a water bath or using a cold water bottle.

Medications like lidocaine, capsaicin, gabapentin, amitriptyline, and mexiletine are also used to manage neuropathy symptoms, although their effectiveness varies.

Impact of Lifestyle Adjustments

Interestingly, lifestyle adjustments also play a role in managing this condition. Joshua, who moved to Canada from Ghana, experienced an increase in stress levels due to challenges in finding a job in his field. His wife, Jacqueline, also experienced a decline in mental well-being due to these struggles. Their story serves as a reminder of the significant impact that lifestyle and mental health can have on physical ailments.

Surgical Excision for Morton’s Neuroma

Surgical removal of Morton’s neuroma—a condition often associated with the third pedal interspace—has seen an increase in popularity due to its long-term positive clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction. While conservative treatment options do exist, they often carry complications. The literature strongly supports surgical excision for Morton’s neuroma, reporting good to excellent results with low complications. A retrospective analysis of long-term follow-ups revealed positive clinical outcomes in 76.5% of patients.

0
Canada Health Mental Health Crisis
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Quebec’s Health Network Strains Under ER Overcapacity Amid New Year's Gatherings

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Macklin Celebrini Carries Canada to Victory in World Junior Hockey Championship

By Salman Khan

EV Batteries: An Environmental Dilemma in the Shadows

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canadian Telecoms Partner with Satellite Operators to Boost Connectivity

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ottawa Senators Announce Significant Changes in Management: Staios App ...
@Canada · 2 hours
Ottawa Senators Announce Significant Changes in Management: Staios App ...
heart comment 0
Macklin Celebrini Steers Canada to Victory in World Junior Hockey Championship

By Salman Khan

Macklin Celebrini Steers Canada to Victory in World Junior Hockey Championship
Toronto Raptors’ Performance Woes: A Need for Change

By Salman Khan

Toronto Raptors' Performance Woes: A Need for Change
Ottawa Senators Triumph in NHL Game: Chabot’s Return and Forsberg’s Brilliance Lead to Victory

By Salman Khan

Ottawa Senators Triumph in NHL Game: Chabot's Return and Forsberg's Brilliance Lead to Victory
Bay Street Sign Theft: A Wake-Up Call for Civic Engagement and Law Enforcement

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Bay Street Sign Theft: A Wake-Up Call for Civic Engagement and Law Enforcement
Latest Headlines
World News
CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Biju Patnaik's Legacy in Bhubaneswar Tribute
2 mins
CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Biju Patnaik's Legacy in Bhubaneswar Tribute
Early Diagnostic Paracentesis Urged for Hospitalized Cirrhosis & Ascites Patients
3 mins
Early Diagnostic Paracentesis Urged for Hospitalized Cirrhosis & Ascites Patients
Specialized School Program Triumphs in Supporting 'Emotionally Based School Avoiders'
4 mins
Specialized School Program Triumphs in Supporting 'Emotionally Based School Avoiders'
Cytisine: The Unsung Hero in Global Fight Against Smoking
4 mins
Cytisine: The Unsung Hero in Global Fight Against Smoking
The Science of Sleep During a Hangover: Expert Tips for a Restful Night
5 mins
The Science of Sleep During a Hangover: Expert Tips for a Restful Night
Research Highlights Role of TRIM11 Protein in Alzheimer's Disease Treatment
5 mins
Research Highlights Role of TRIM11 Protein in Alzheimer's Disease Treatment
Sydney Massage Parlour's 'Non-Sexual' Sign Sparks Online Debate
6 mins
Sydney Massage Parlour's 'Non-Sexual' Sign Sparks Online Debate
NLC Criticizes Lack of Progress in 2023, Calls for Reforms in 2024
6 mins
NLC Criticizes Lack of Progress in 2023, Calls for Reforms in 2024
Nigerians Voice Hopes and Expectations for 2024
6 mins
Nigerians Voice Hopes and Expectations for 2024
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
12 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
33 mins
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
41 mins
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
43 mins
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
46 mins
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
58 mins
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
59 mins
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
2 hours
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
2 hours
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app