Burnaby RCMP Seeks Public Assistance in New Year’s Eve Sexual Assault Case

On the eve of the New Year, a quiet corner of Burnaby was disturbed by an unsettling incident of sexual assault. At approximately 6:30 p.m., near Brentwood Mall Centre, a woman found herself in the unanticipated position of victimhood. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are now on a quest to apprehend the man responsible for this act of violation, turning to the public in hopes of gaining valuable leads.

Details of the Incident

The victim, engaged in the mundane act of walking along Brentwood Drive near Delta Avenue, was approached from behind by the unknown man. Disarming her with a simple request for directions, the man proceeded to invade her personal space, hugging, groping, and attempting to share an unwanted kiss. The woman, however, proved to be resilient, managing to fend off the assailant who then fled toward Anola Drive.

The Aftermath

While physical injuries were notably absent, the psychological scars of such an encounter are often profound. Accordingly, the woman has been offered assistance from Victim Services. It is noteworthy how her quick actions post-assault have been commended by the police, demonstrating her strength in the face of adversity.

Call to Public

The RCMP, determined to bring the offender to justice, have issued a description of the man: purportedly in his 40s, slim build, short grey hair, clad in a light brown jacket and black pants. They are appealing to the public, seeking dashcam footage from the area of Brentwood Drive between Beta and Delta avenues during the time of the incident. The police, banking on the cooperative spirit of Burnaby’s residents, are urging anyone with video footage or information to reach out to the Burnaby RCMP.