Burnaby Man Convicted in 2019 Hit-and-Run Case Involving Police Officers

In a notable development, a Burnaby, British Columbia resident, Jason Kirupakaran, 34, has been held accountable for a 2019 hit-and-run incident that led to severe injuries to two police dog service officers. The court found him guilty on four separate charges.

Charges and Conviction

After a thorough legal proceeding, Kirupakaran was convicted of two charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and two charges of failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm. This verdict followed a hit-and-run event that took place in the 5000-block of North Fraser Way in South Burnaby, involving a stolen car driven by Kirupakaran himself.

Impact on Police Officers

The collision resulted in serious injuries to two officers, one affiliated with the RCMP and the other with the Abbotsford Police Department. Both officers were on duty for the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service at the time of the incident and had to be rushed to the hospital post-accident. These injuries have had life-altering impacts on the officers, necessitating a prolonged recovery period.

The Reaction of Law Enforcement

Reacting to the verdict, Chief Superintendent Graham de la Gorgendiere of the Burnaby RCMP stated that the conviction, while not eliminating the ongoing pain of the injured officers, does provide them with a sense of comfort. He expressed hope that this development will aid in their ongoing healing process.