BuildDirect.com Technologies Announces Marshall Rosichuk as Interim CFO

BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc., a firm trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under BILD:CA, has made a key strategic move by announcing the appointment of seasoned financial executive, Marshall Rosichuk, as the company's Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The appointment deemed effective from January 27, 2024, is currently conditional and awaits the green light from necessary regulatory bodies, including the TSX Venture Exchange.

Marshall Rosichuk: A Seasoned Financial Executive

Marshall Rosichuk, the newly appointed CFO, comes with a rich portfolio of experience spanning over two decades in the financial sector. In his illustrious career, Rosichuk has served as the CFO of Cantega Technologies and held senior finance positions at Raydan Manufacturing Inc. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Certified Management Accountant, and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta.

Strategic Move to Bolster BuildDirect's Executive Team

This appointment is part of BuildDirect.com Technologies' ongoing endeavors to bolster its executive team and steer the firm towards achieving its financial and operational goals. The CEO of BuildDirect expressed enthusiasm about welcoming Rosichuk to the team, underlining his extensive experience and skill set as a significant asset to the company.

Embracing the Future with Optimism

As BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. welcomes this new addition to their executive team, the firm looks forward to leveraging Rosichuk’s expertise for its financial planning and operational strategies. The firm believes that Rosichuk's appointment will be instrumental in driving the company's future growth and achieving its long-term goals.