Business

Brookfield Renewable Unveils C$400M Medium-Term Notes Issuance under New Green Financing Framework

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:19 pm EST
Brookfield Renewable Unveils C$400M Medium-Term Notes Issuance under New Green Financing Framework

Brookfield Renewable, a leading operator in renewable power and decarbonization solutions, has unveiled the issuance of C$400 million medium-term notes, dubbed Series 17. The notes are set to mature in 2054, carrying an interest rate of 5.318% per annum, payable semi-annually. The issuance will be executed by Brookfield Renewable Partners ULC, a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable, and Brookfield Renewable along with certain key holding subsidiaries will guarantee the notes.

Green Financing Framework

This release signifies Brookfield Renewable’s twelfth green-labelled corporate securities issuance in North America and is a pioneer under its 2024 Green Financing Framework. The funds garnered from the sale will be channelled into Eligible Investments aligning with the Green Financing Framework, and will also be utilized to repay related indebtedness. The Green Financing Framework, which elucidates the criteria for Eligible Investments, can be accessed on Brookfield Renewable’s website and is extensively described in the prospectus supplement for the offering.

Transaction Details and Ratings

The notes, set to be issued pursuant to a base shelf prospectus and subsequent supplements, are expected to close around January 10, 2024, following standard closing conditions. Renowned entities S&P Global Ratings, DBRS Limited, and Fitch Ratings have provided ratings for the notes, classifying them as BBB+ or equivalent. The offer is being carried out through a syndicate of agents, with CIBC Capital Markets leading the transaction.

Offer Restrictions

The securities are not being offered in the United States and are not registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws, thereby limiting their sale to U.S. persons unless an exemption from registration is applicable. Brookfield Renewable, part of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager overseeing around $850 billion in assets, operates a substantial platform for renewable power and decarbonization solutions, boasting a vast capacity and a large development pipeline.

Business Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

