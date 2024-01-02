en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Brodie Fenlon Ascends to Helm of CBC News Amid Challenging Times

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:52 pm EST
Brodie Fenlon Ascends to Helm of CBC News Amid Challenging Times

Following a prestigious 35-year career with CBC News, General Manager Susan Marjetti is stepping down, making way for Brodie Fenlon to assume her position. Fenlon, an experienced journalist and executive director of programs and standards, will take over as the new general manager and editor in chief of the Canadian public broadcaster.

Transition in Leadership

Fenlon joined CBC News in 2013 and has since served in a multitude of roles, including as editor in chief and executive director of programs and standards since 2020. The decision to promote him to general manager and editor in chief was announced by Barbara Williams, CBC’s executive vice president, who lauded Fenlon for his journalistic prowess and compassionate leadership. According to Williams, Fenlon’s understanding of the challenges faced by the broadcaster makes him the ideal candidate to take the helm.

Fenlon’s Notable Achievements

During his tenure, Fenlon was instrumental in managing domestic and foreign bureaus as well as overseeing the daily news operations. His previous experience includes working for top-tier print, digital, and broadcast news organizations in Canada and at the Huffington Post Canada, equipping him with valuable insights to navigate the shifting landscape of news media.

Challenges Ahead for CBC News

As Fenlon steps into his new role, CBC News is grappling with substantial financial difficulties. The broadcaster is bracing for a cut of around 600 jobs due to a $125 million budget shortfall, decreased advertising revenue, and increased competition from U.S. tech giants such as Google and Facebook. In an effort to mitigate these issues, CBC is lobbying for federal government intervention to require U.S. digital companies like Netflix, Amazon, and Disney to support Canadian independent producers, who contribute significantly to CBC’s programming nationwide.

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Confronts Financial Challenges Despite SpinCo Transaction

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Regina Pats' Strategic Trades: A Game-Changer for their Future Success?

By Salman Khan

Toronto-Dominion Bank Launches New Financial Product Tied to ETF Performance

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Contact North/Contact Nord Unveils AI-Powered Tools to Transform Education

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Amazon's Career Choice Partners with Automotive Training Centre to Fos ...
@Automotive · 14 mins
Amazon's Career Choice Partners with Automotive Training Centre to Fos ...
heart comment 0
Generous Donation Boosts Bike Program for At-Risk Students

By Salman Khan

Generous Donation Boosts Bike Program for At-Risk Students
Vanessa Morgan to Star in New Crime-Drama Series ‘Wild Cards’

By BNN Correspondents

Vanessa Morgan to Star in New Crime-Drama Series 'Wild Cards'
Snowfall Shortfall: Winter Tourism Faces Downturn in Canada’s Restigouche Region

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Snowfall Shortfall: Winter Tourism Faces Downturn in Canada's Restigouche Region
Cranbrook Bucks on a Three-Game Losing Streak After Consecutive Defeats

By Salman Khan

Cranbrook Bucks on a Three-Game Losing Streak After Consecutive Defeats
Latest Headlines
World News
College Football's Heisman Heroes: Manziel, Newton, Tebow, and Jackson
21 seconds
College Football's Heisman Heroes: Manziel, Newton, Tebow, and Jackson
The Rising Wave of Cognitive Enhancers: A Double-Edged Sword?
1 min
The Rising Wave of Cognitive Enhancers: A Double-Edged Sword?
SRM Medical College Celebrates Launch of Groundbreaking ENT Books
1 min
SRM Medical College Celebrates Launch of Groundbreaking ENT Books
New York: The 2024 Political Battleground
2 mins
New York: The 2024 Political Battleground
AEW Star Mark Briscoe Eyes TNT Championship: A New Contender Emerges
2 mins
AEW Star Mark Briscoe Eyes TNT Championship: A New Contender Emerges
Decoding the Role of Pyroptosis in Atherosclerosis: A Groundbreaking Study
2 mins
Decoding the Role of Pyroptosis in Atherosclerosis: A Groundbreaking Study
BJP MLA Protests Against Forest Minister, Adivasi Activists Against Deforestation in Chhattisgarh
3 mins
BJP MLA Protests Against Forest Minister, Adivasi Activists Against Deforestation in Chhattisgarh
Big Ten Men's Basketball Rankings: Purdue Retains Lead, Wisconsin Ascends, Illinois Falls
3 mins
Big Ten Men's Basketball Rankings: Purdue Retains Lead, Wisconsin Ascends, Illinois Falls
BJP Leader Highlights Party's Efforts in Addressing Misgovernance and Crime at Karanpur Campaign Event
3 mins
BJP Leader Highlights Party's Efforts in Addressing Misgovernance and Crime at Karanpur Campaign Event
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
53 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
57 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
60 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
2 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
2 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app