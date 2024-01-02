Brodie Fenlon Ascends to Helm of CBC News Amid Challenging Times

Following a prestigious 35-year career with CBC News, General Manager Susan Marjetti is stepping down, making way for Brodie Fenlon to assume her position. Fenlon, an experienced journalist and executive director of programs and standards, will take over as the new general manager and editor in chief of the Canadian public broadcaster.

Transition in Leadership

Fenlon joined CBC News in 2013 and has since served in a multitude of roles, including as editor in chief and executive director of programs and standards since 2020. The decision to promote him to general manager and editor in chief was announced by Barbara Williams, CBC’s executive vice president, who lauded Fenlon for his journalistic prowess and compassionate leadership. According to Williams, Fenlon’s understanding of the challenges faced by the broadcaster makes him the ideal candidate to take the helm.

Fenlon’s Notable Achievements

During his tenure, Fenlon was instrumental in managing domestic and foreign bureaus as well as overseeing the daily news operations. His previous experience includes working for top-tier print, digital, and broadcast news organizations in Canada and at the Huffington Post Canada, equipping him with valuable insights to navigate the shifting landscape of news media.

Challenges Ahead for CBC News

As Fenlon steps into his new role, CBC News is grappling with substantial financial difficulties. The broadcaster is bracing for a cut of around 600 jobs due to a $125 million budget shortfall, decreased advertising revenue, and increased competition from U.S. tech giants such as Google and Facebook. In an effort to mitigate these issues, CBC is lobbying for federal government intervention to require U.S. digital companies like Netflix, Amazon, and Disney to support Canadian independent producers, who contribute significantly to CBC’s programming nationwide.