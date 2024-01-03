Brock Township’s Sunderland Arena Expansion Project: A Journey from Approval to Construction

In a significant stride for community infrastructure, Brock Township has given the green light to the Sunderland Arena Expansion Project. Initially, the project was budgeted at $7.4 million, a figure bolstered by a $5.5 million grant. However, due to the financial repercussions of the pandemic and inflation, the budget was revised to a staggering $10 million.

Financial Adjustments and Contributions

The Sunderland Lions Club, in response to the escalated costs, upped their contribution from a generous $500,000 to a commendable $800,000. However, as of now, the project has been put on pause, awaiting the approval of a descope grant from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). This approval, which is contingent upon the consent of the provincial and federal governments, is a crucial step in moving forward with the project.

Community Engagement and Transparency

In a bid to keep the community abreast of the project’s developments, Brock Township has launched a dedicated project webpage. The township has also been actively engaging with user groups to identify and prioritize the modifications needed within the revised budget. This approach reflects the administration’s commitment to maintaining transparency and fostering community involvement in the project.

Project Timeline and Projections

A project management firm has been engaged for the project. The township and the firm are currently collaborating on preparations for a projected construction start in spring 2024. The project, with an estimated timeline of 18 months, will see a sequence of events that began with grant approval in May 2021, followed by project approval with a revised budget in August 2023, and ongoing descope activities since September 2023. The formal approval of the descope is expected by December 2023 or January 2024, setting the stage for the next steps in procurement and contracting.