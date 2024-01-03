en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Brock Township’s Sunderland Arena Expansion Project: A Journey from Approval to Construction

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
Brock Township’s Sunderland Arena Expansion Project: A Journey from Approval to Construction

In a significant stride for community infrastructure, Brock Township has given the green light to the Sunderland Arena Expansion Project. Initially, the project was budgeted at $7.4 million, a figure bolstered by a $5.5 million grant. However, due to the financial repercussions of the pandemic and inflation, the budget was revised to a staggering $10 million.

Financial Adjustments and Contributions

The Sunderland Lions Club, in response to the escalated costs, upped their contribution from a generous $500,000 to a commendable $800,000. However, as of now, the project has been put on pause, awaiting the approval of a descope grant from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). This approval, which is contingent upon the consent of the provincial and federal governments, is a crucial step in moving forward with the project.

Community Engagement and Transparency

In a bid to keep the community abreast of the project’s developments, Brock Township has launched a dedicated project webpage. The township has also been actively engaging with user groups to identify and prioritize the modifications needed within the revised budget. This approach reflects the administration’s commitment to maintaining transparency and fostering community involvement in the project.

Project Timeline and Projections

A project management firm has been engaged for the project. The township and the firm are currently collaborating on preparations for a projected construction start in spring 2024. The project, with an estimated timeline of 18 months, will see a sequence of events that began with grant approval in May 2021, followed by project approval with a revised budget in August 2023, and ongoing descope activities since September 2023. The formal approval of the descope is expected by December 2023 or January 2024, setting the stage for the next steps in procurement and contracting.

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index Rises 8% in 2023: A Look at Safe Stocks Amid Economic Uncertainties

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Legacy of Longest Serving Calgary Councillor Dale Hodges: A Life Dedicated to Public Service

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Markham's Helping Hands 2023 Food Bank Drive: A Testament to Community Spirit

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Prohibited Driver Insures Motorcycle: A Loophole in the System?

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Island Community Mental Health Grapples with 50% Increase in Demand ...
@Canada · 7 mins
Island Community Mental Health Grapples with 50% Increase in Demand ...
heart comment 0
Explosion at Nanaimo Party Caused by Reckless Bonfire: No Injuries Reported

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Explosion at Nanaimo Party Caused by Reckless Bonfire: No Injuries Reported
Patient’s Account Exposes Healthcare Crisis at New Brunswick Hospital

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Patient's Account Exposes Healthcare Crisis at New Brunswick Hospital
Amid Conflict, Canadian Veteran to Fulfill Zionist Dream; Israel Sees Immigration Surge

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Amid Conflict, Canadian Veteran to Fulfill Zionist Dream; Israel Sees Immigration Surge
Manitoba First Fund: Waiting Game for Local Enterprises

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Manitoba First Fund: Waiting Game for Local Enterprises
Latest Headlines
World News
Gujarat's Food Safety Management Under Scrutiny Following Poisoning Cases
17 seconds
Gujarat's Food Safety Management Under Scrutiny Following Poisoning Cases
Basketball Community Mourns Loss of Gus Alfieri: St. John's Standout, Coach, and Author
20 seconds
Basketball Community Mourns Loss of Gus Alfieri: St. John's Standout, Coach, and Author
Wisconsin Birth Rates Rise Following Dobbs Decision: A Study By IZA Institute
23 seconds
Wisconsin Birth Rates Rise Following Dobbs Decision: A Study By IZA Institute
Minneapolis City Council Swears in New Members: A Turning Point in Governance?
25 seconds
Minneapolis City Council Swears in New Members: A Turning Point in Governance?
The Hidden Mental Health Crisis in Entrepreneurship
25 seconds
The Hidden Mental Health Crisis in Entrepreneurship
David Warner Set to Retire from Test Cricket: An End of an Era
26 seconds
David Warner Set to Retire from Test Cricket: An End of an Era
Pakistan's Upcoming Elections: A Test of Democracy Amid Allegations of Manipulation
27 seconds
Pakistan's Upcoming Elections: A Test of Democracy Amid Allegations of Manipulation
Aldarelli Leads Robbinsville to Victory Over Hopewell Valley in High School Basketball Clash
30 seconds
Aldarelli Leads Robbinsville to Victory Over Hopewell Valley in High School Basketball Clash
New Year's Meeting Between Shadnagar MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Signals Potential Growth
40 seconds
New Year's Meeting Between Shadnagar MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Signals Potential Growth
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
15 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
25 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
4 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app