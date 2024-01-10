en English
Business

Broadcom’s Termination of VMware Partner Program Spurs Industry Concerns

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:14 am EST
Broadcom’s Termination of VMware Partner Program Spurs Industry Concerns

The tech world has been shaken by Broadcom’s sudden decision to terminate the VMware partner program, a move that has stirred deep concern among former resellers, customers, and industry analysts. This unexpected announcement, released December 22, has left many partners reeling, particularly those such as Whipcord Edge Data Centers that depend heavily on the VMware Cloud Service Provider program.

VMware Partner Program: A Pillar of IT Community

According to John Annand, an analyst at Info-Tech Research Group, the VMware partner program has been a fundamental pillar since VMware’s establishment in 1998. It has cultivated a vibrant community of IT professionals through certifications, user groups, and training resources. Annand highlights that VMware’s ethos of collaboration and partnership has been instrumental in its success and stability, a stark contrast to Broadcom’s concentration on operational efficiencies and profitability.

Criticism Over Communication Gap

Dan Hamilton, the COO of Whipcord Edge, has publicly criticized the inadequate communication from Broadcom and aggregators such as Ingram Micro. This lack of dialogue has left companies adrift, uncertain about their future business structure and the potential for transitioning to a different model under Broadcom’s administration.

Shift Towards Simplified License Model

Industry insiders anticipate a significant shift in licensing, with the termination of perpetual licenses and a move towards a simplified license model, potentially bearing higher price points. Such a change could potentially reduce competition and place a greater onus on corporations to architect solutions independently.

Despite repeated attempts, VMware Canada and Ingram Micro Canada have remained silent, offering no immediate responses to the concerns raised in the wake of this seismic industry announcement.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

