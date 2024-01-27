British Columbia's Urgent Call for Stronger Biodiversity Legislation

In British Columbia (B.C.), a pressing appeal for more robust legislation to safeguard biodiversity has arisen. Charlotte Dawe, a member of the Wilderness Committee, underscores the urgency of revamping land management approaches in light of recurring natural disasters such as wildfires and floods. Dawe advocates for the establishment of a new law, collaboratively crafted with First Nations, to prioritize the protection of biodiversity, endangered wildlife, and ecosystems over industrial extraction projects.

A New Framework and Its Shortcomings

In November, the B.C. NDP government introduced a draft framework for biodiversity and ecosystem health. This draft is open for public feedback until January 31, with the final framework expected in the subsequent spring. However, Dawe points out that there is no explicit commitment or timeline for the introduction of a new law with the power to veto industrial projects that pose a threat to biodiversity.

Despite the NDP's promises in 2017, B.C. is still without an independent legal instrument for evaluating the impact of industrial projects on biodiversity. Dawe disapproves of the draft framework's language, which incorporates terms like "ecosystem-based" and "adaptive management." She warns that these may pave the way for the dilution of future biodiversity laws and favor extractive industries.

Building a Strong Biodiversity Law

Dawe posits that a robust biodiversity law should be proactive, enforceable, precise, devoid of loopholes, and led by Indigenous communities. She sets forth several guidelines for the new law. Enforceable protections for at-risk species and ecosystems, Indigenous-led development with consent from First Nations, stringent project review processes, equity for communities and workers, and incentivizing the protection of biodiversity are among these guidelines.

Call to Action

Concluding her argument, Dawe entreats the B.C. NDP government to make decisive strides by setting a target date for new legislation. Additionally, she urges the implementation of robust interim measures for species critically at-risk. In doing so, the government would truly prioritize biodiversity in the face of the ongoing environmental crisis.