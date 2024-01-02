British Columbia Welcomes First Babies of 2024

January 1st, 2024, saw the arrival of two special New Year’s babies in British Columbia. At precisely 12:00 a.m., a girl named Taylor Stutsky was born at the Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, marking the first birth in the province for the year. Shortly after, at 12:40 a.m., Kelowna General Hospital welcomed another girl, Navy Shae, who became the first New Year’s baby for the B.C. Interior.

B.C.’s First Baby of 2024

The first baby of the year, Taylor Stutsky, tipped the scales at 6 pounds 14 ounces. Her parents, Julia Goryn and Travis Stutsky, had been on a four-year journey to parenthood, including in vitro fertilization in Prague. Their joy was intensified by the fact that Taylor’s arrival came earlier than expected due to Goryn’s health complications. Travis expressed deep gratitude to the hospital staff and their support network for their unwavering help. Interestingly, the Royal Columbian Hospital is no stranger to welcoming New Year’s babies, having also had the honor in 2019 and 2020.

New Year’s Baby for the B.C. Interior

Forty minutes into the New Year, another bundle of joy, Navy Shae, arrived at Kelowna General Hospital. Weighing 7 pounds 7 ounces, she was born to Rutland residents, Jessica and Scott. The couple, already parents to a two-year-old daughter, were taken by surprise as Navy Shae was initially due closer to Christmas. The family is now eagerly awaiting clearance to bring their newborn home.

Other New Year’s Babies and B.C. Birth Statistics

Several other babies were born in different regions of B.C. on New Year’s Day. Notably, a boy named Ferguson Gus Kenneth Oulette Mitchell was born at 2:06 a.m. at Victoria General Hospital, weighing 7 pounds 8 ounces. The moniker ‘Ferguson’ is particularly unique, having not been listed for babies born in B.C. since 1924. According to B.C. Vital Statistics, the most popular names for boys born in B.C. in 2023 were Noah, Oliver, Theodore, Liam, Jack, Ethan, Leo, Lucas, Owen, and Henry. For girls, the top names were Olivia, Emma, Sophia, Charlotte, Isla, Ava, Amelia, Chloe, Hazel, and Lily. Interestingly, the number of babies born in B.C. was lower in 2022 compared to previous years, likely due to the pandemic’s impact on cost of living and social factors.

These first births of 2024, apart from marking personal joy for the parents, also reflect the larger narrative of life in British Columbia. Each newborn symbolizes a fresh start, a new chapter in the human story, woven into the fabric of the province’s population dynamics. The arrival of these New Year’s babies, amidst the challenges of our times, offers a beacon of hope and a reminder of the enduring human spirit.