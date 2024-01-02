en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

British Columbia Welcomes First Babies of 2024

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:46 pm EST
British Columbia Welcomes First Babies of 2024

January 1st, 2024, saw the arrival of two special New Year’s babies in British Columbia. At precisely 12:00 a.m., a girl named Taylor Stutsky was born at the Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, marking the first birth in the province for the year. Shortly after, at 12:40 a.m., Kelowna General Hospital welcomed another girl, Navy Shae, who became the first New Year’s baby for the B.C. Interior.

B.C.’s First Baby of 2024

The first baby of the year, Taylor Stutsky, tipped the scales at 6 pounds 14 ounces. Her parents, Julia Goryn and Travis Stutsky, had been on a four-year journey to parenthood, including in vitro fertilization in Prague. Their joy was intensified by the fact that Taylor’s arrival came earlier than expected due to Goryn’s health complications. Travis expressed deep gratitude to the hospital staff and their support network for their unwavering help. Interestingly, the Royal Columbian Hospital is no stranger to welcoming New Year’s babies, having also had the honor in 2019 and 2020.

New Year’s Baby for the B.C. Interior

Forty minutes into the New Year, another bundle of joy, Navy Shae, arrived at Kelowna General Hospital. Weighing 7 pounds 7 ounces, she was born to Rutland residents, Jessica and Scott. The couple, already parents to a two-year-old daughter, were taken by surprise as Navy Shae was initially due closer to Christmas. The family is now eagerly awaiting clearance to bring their newborn home.

Other New Year’s Babies and B.C. Birth Statistics

Several other babies were born in different regions of B.C. on New Year’s Day. Notably, a boy named Ferguson Gus Kenneth Oulette Mitchell was born at 2:06 a.m. at Victoria General Hospital, weighing 7 pounds 8 ounces. The moniker ‘Ferguson’ is particularly unique, having not been listed for babies born in B.C. since 1924. According to B.C. Vital Statistics, the most popular names for boys born in B.C. in 2023 were Noah, Oliver, Theodore, Liam, Jack, Ethan, Leo, Lucas, Owen, and Henry. For girls, the top names were Olivia, Emma, Sophia, Charlotte, Isla, Ava, Amelia, Chloe, Hazel, and Lily. Interestingly, the number of babies born in B.C. was lower in 2022 compared to previous years, likely due to the pandemic’s impact on cost of living and social factors.

These first births of 2024, apart from marking personal joy for the parents, also reflect the larger narrative of life in British Columbia. Each newborn symbolizes a fresh start, a new chapter in the human story, woven into the fabric of the province’s population dynamics. The arrival of these New Year’s babies, amidst the challenges of our times, offers a beacon of hope and a reminder of the enduring human spirit.

0
Canada Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Premier Legault's New Year Message Amid Quebec's Challenges: A Look Ahead at 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Montreal Hit-and-Run Tragedy: Man Charged, Community Mourns

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Edmonton Woman Dies in Bus Incident, Sparks Safety Concerns

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Saskatchewan Halts Federal Carbon Levy Collection in Challenge to Ottawa

By Sakchi Khandelwal

India Labels Canada-based Gangster Goldy Brar as a Terrorist: A Breakt ...
@Canada · 33 mins
India Labels Canada-based Gangster Goldy Brar as a Terrorist: A Breakt ...
heart comment 0
Marine Atlantic Consolidates Operations into New Port aux Basques Facility

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Marine Atlantic Consolidates Operations into New Port aux Basques Facility
Quebec Court of Appeal Upholds Ruling on Biased Press Release by Police Watchdog

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Quebec Court of Appeal Upholds Ruling on Biased Press Release by Police Watchdog
Saskatchewan Ends Carbon Levy on Energy, Igniting Economic and Environmental Debates

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Saskatchewan Ends Carbon Levy on Energy, Igniting Economic and Environmental Debates
Manitoba Pauses Gas Tax, Alberta Reinstates at Reduced Rate

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Manitoba Pauses Gas Tax, Alberta Reinstates at Reduced Rate
Latest Headlines
World News
Premier Legault's New Year Message Amid Quebec's Challenges: A Look Ahead at 2024
40 seconds
Premier Legault's New Year Message Amid Quebec's Challenges: A Look Ahead at 2024
Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections: A Blow to Pakistan's Political Landscape
1 min
Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections: A Blow to Pakistan's Political Landscape
Potential Election Promise Break Over Australian Religious Freedoms Bill: Canavan Warns
2 mins
Potential Election Promise Break Over Australian Religious Freedoms Bill: Canavan Warns
Royal Biographer Questions Sussexes' Trustworthiness: A Look at Royal Dynamics
2 mins
Royal Biographer Questions Sussexes' Trustworthiness: A Look at Royal Dynamics
Election Tomorrow: A Public Demand or a Corporate Strategy?
3 mins
Election Tomorrow: A Public Demand or a Corporate Strategy?
Alex Scott Advocates for Greater Scouting Opportunities in Channel Islands
5 mins
Alex Scott Advocates for Greater Scouting Opportunities in Channel Islands
Samoa Reflects on a Year of Triumphs and Trials, Looks Ahead to 2024
5 mins
Samoa Reflects on a Year of Triumphs and Trials, Looks Ahead to 2024
South Carolina Retains Top Spot in AP Women's Basketball Poll
6 mins
South Carolina Retains Top Spot in AP Women's Basketball Poll
Child Mental Health Crisis: ERs Overwhelmed, Specialized Care Needed
6 mins
Child Mental Health Crisis: ERs Overwhelmed, Specialized Care Needed
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
4 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
4 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
5 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app