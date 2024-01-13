en English
Canada

British Columbia Sees Surge in Bear Deaths, Calls for Conservation Officer Service Reform

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:46 am EST
In British Columbia, a stark rise in bear mortality rates, particularly among black bears, has instigated public outcry and calls for reform within the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS). The COS, charged with the protection and management of provincial wildlife, has been under increasing scrutiny due to its aggressive handling of bear encounters. Advocacy groups and concerned citizens argue that a gentler approach oriented towards rehabilitation, rather than extermination, is essential.

A Record High in Bear Casualties

The year 2023 marked a grim record for bear casualties in British Columbia. According to official records, the COS killed an unprecedented 561 bears within the first ten months of the year. The surge in bear killings has drawn widespread attention and criticism, highlighting the need for improved wildlife management strategies. Incidents where bear cubs were killed instead of being considered for rehabilitation have particularly fuelled public outrage.

Questioning the Expertise of Conservation Officers

A case in point is a recent incident in which a cub, discovered near Highway 19, was deemed injured and subsequently killed by COS officers. Witnesses, however, believed that the cub could have been saved and rehabilitated. This incident has raised serious doubts about the expertise and training of conservation officers in assessing which animals are suitable for rehabilitation. Wildlife veterinarian, Ken Macquisten, echoed these concerns, positing that most orphan cubs can indeed be rehabilitated and stressing the need for officers to be better equipped to make such decisions.

Call for Independent Oversight and Accountability

In response to the increasing bear deaths, advocates are calling for stricter oversight and accountability measures. Karen McAllister, executive director of Pacific Wild, has petitioned for an audit of the COS by the B.C. Auditor General’s office. The organization has also proposed independent oversight of the COS and the use of body cameras by conservation officers to ensure transparency and accountability. The University of Victoria’s Environmental Law Centre has expressed support for these measures, emphasizing the need for a mechanism to monitor the actions of conservation officers. The high bear mortality rate underscores the urgency of implementing such measures and exploring non-lethal wildlife management strategies.

Wildlife
