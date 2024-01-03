en English
British Columbia School Fined for Failing to Accommodate Student’s Anxiety Disorder

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST
British Columbia School Fined for Failing to Accommodate Student’s Anxiety Disorder

A verdict delivered by British Columbia’s Human Rights Tribunal has directed a school district to compensate a student with $5,000 for inadequately accommodating her anxiety disorder. The case highlights the importance of appropriate support for students with mental health conditions, and the potential consequences of failing to provide this.

Failure to Accommodate Anxiety Disorder

The student, whose identity remains confidential, has been dealing with anxiety since kindergarten and has been medicated from Grade 7. Her condition worsened when she transitioned from elementary to high school in the fall of 2018. A drastic change from a specialized language arts program to regular classes and an unsympathetic teacher who ridiculed her errors intensified her anxiety.

Human Rights Complaint against School District

In 2020, the student’s family lodged a human rights complaint against the school district, alleging discrimination. They argued that placing the student in a class that exacerbated her disability denied her access to education. Devyn Cousineau, the Tribunal’s Vice-Chair, found that the district failed to appropriately investigate or respond to the student’s heightened anxiety during this critical educational transition.

School District Fined for Inadequate Support

While parts of the complaint were dismissed, the tribunal found that the school district did not adequately react to the negative impact of the class environment on the student. As a result, the district has been ordered to pay $5,000 in compensation. The decision, made public on January 3, 2024, sends a strong message about the importance of schools providing appropriate support to students with mental health conditions.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

