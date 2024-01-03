en English
Canada

British Columbia School District Ordered to Compensate Student with Anxiety Disorder

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:37 pm EST
British Columbia School District Ordered to Compensate Student with Anxiety Disorder

In a landmark ruling, a school district in British Columbia has been directed by the province’s human rights tribunal to compensate a student with a $5,000 payout for failing to properly address her anxiety disorder. The student, diagnosed with anxiety since kindergarten and on medication since Grade 7, found her anxiety levels escalating in the fall of 2018 when she transitioned to high school. The tribunal’s vice-chair, Devyn Cousineau, expressed in a decision that the district’s response was inadequate in addressing the student’s anxiety during this critical period.

Transition from Elementary to High School: A Challenging Time

The tribunal judgement highlighted that the student was transitioning from a unique language arts program in elementary school into regular language classes in high school. This shift, along with more challenging material, intensified her anxiety. Additionally, the student had to contend with an ‘unsupportive’ teacher who allegedly laughed at her mistakes, adding to the stress of the transition.

Human Rights Complaint: Allegations of Discrimination

In 2020, the student’s family filed a human rights complaint, alleging that the school district had discriminated against the student. They claimed that the school placed the student in an environment that exacerbated her condition, thereby hindering her access to education. While not all aspects of the complaint were upheld, the tribunal found that the school district did not respond appropriately to the negative impact of the class environment on the student.

A Call for Better Accommodation for Students with Anxiety

This case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adequately supporting students with anxiety disorders. The tribunal’s decision underscores the need for schools to ensure that all students, regardless of their mental health status, are provided with a conducive learning environment. This ruling sets a significant precedent, emphasizing the necessity for educators and administrators to be vigilant and responsive to the mental health needs of students.

Canada Education Health
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

