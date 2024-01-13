en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

British Columbia Kickstarts 2024 Campsite Reservations, Adds New Park

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:21 pm EST
British Columbia Kickstarts 2024 Campsite Reservations, Adds New Park

It’s time for nature enthusiasts to mark their calendars. British Columbia (BC), Canada, has officially opened reservations for provincial campsites for the 2024 season. This move allows campers to secure their spots four months in advance, heralding an exciting season of outdoor explorations beginning May 8.

Booking Window and Notable Additions

While reservations kicked off on Monday, those eyeing the coveted May long weekend slots will need to wait until January 17. Adding to the allure of the upcoming season is the inclusion of Martha Creek Provincial Park in the list of reservable parks. Nestled near Revelstoke, this park is celebrated for its fishing amenities, wharf, and paved boat launch. It offers 83 campsites operating on a first-come, first-served basis, guaranteeing a bustling season from May 8 to September 30.

Reservation Service Revamped

The reservation service, relaunched in March 2022, is part of a broader redesign effort by BC Parks to enhance the camping experience. A standout feature of this redesign is the ‘Notify Me’ tool. This feature allows campers to select up to five potential campsites and receive email notifications when a site becomes available for reservation, streamlining the booking process.

Growing Interest in Camping

BC’s camping culture is witnessing a significant surge. The Ministry of Environment reported a 15% increase in camping reservations for 2023, translating to more than 366,000 bookings. This rise underscores the growing allure of the great outdoors among Canadians and international visitors alike, setting the stage for a thriving 2024 season.

0
Canada Travel & Tourism
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
1 min ago
Aliyah to DJ at Remix Rumble Event, WWE Announces Key 2024 Dates
Former WWE Superstar, popularly known as Aliyah and officially named Nhooph Al-Areebi, gears up for a thrilling performance as a DJ at Remix Rumble’s ‘Wrestling Nightclub’ event. The event is strategically planned to align with the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 weekend in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on January 26th. New Beginnings for Aliyah Aliyah, who had
Aliyah to DJ at Remix Rumble Event, WWE Announces Key 2024 Dates
Top Six Places to Live in Canada in 2024, According to Moving Waldo Report
11 mins ago
Top Six Places to Live in Canada in 2024, According to Moving Waldo Report
Winnipeg Jets' Rise Rekindles Canada's Stanley Cup Dreams
15 mins ago
Winnipeg Jets' Rise Rekindles Canada's Stanley Cup Dreams
Hamilton's 2024 Proposed Budget: Lower Tax Increase and Investments in Housing and Health
2 mins ago
Hamilton's 2024 Proposed Budget: Lower Tax Increase and Investments in Housing and Health
Record-Breaking Cold Freeze in Okanagan Unleashes 'Steam Devils' Phenomenon
7 mins ago
Record-Breaking Cold Freeze in Okanagan Unleashes 'Steam Devils' Phenomenon
Siskinds LLP Investigates Shareholder Claims Against Endeavour Mining plc After CEO's Termination
10 mins ago
Siskinds LLP Investigates Shareholder Claims Against Endeavour Mining plc After CEO's Termination
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel Mulls Over Utility Cuts to West Bank Amid Legal Disputes at ICJ
15 seconds
Israel Mulls Over Utility Cuts to West Bank Amid Legal Disputes at ICJ
Thailand's Land Bridge Megaproject Faces Opposition as Four MPs Resign
38 seconds
Thailand's Land Bridge Megaproject Faces Opposition as Four MPs Resign
Swerve Strickland: The Evolution of a Wrestling Mogul
51 seconds
Swerve Strickland: The Evolution of a Wrestling Mogul
Thai Democrat Leader Chalermchai Sri-on Refutes Alleged Family Connection to Pork-Smuggling Suspect
56 seconds
Thai Democrat Leader Chalermchai Sri-on Refutes Alleged Family Connection to Pork-Smuggling Suspect
Aliyah to DJ at Remix Rumble Event, WWE Announces Key 2024 Dates
1 min
Aliyah to DJ at Remix Rumble Event, WWE Announces Key 2024 Dates
Hamilton's 2024 Proposed Budget: Lower Tax Increase and Investments in Housing and Health
2 mins
Hamilton's 2024 Proposed Budget: Lower Tax Increase and Investments in Housing and Health
Brunno Ferreira: A Champion's First Loss and the Road to Redemption
3 mins
Brunno Ferreira: A Champion's First Loss and the Road to Redemption
Jockey Kielan Woods Faces 36-day Suspension for Repeated Whip Rule Breaches
3 mins
Jockey Kielan Woods Faces 36-day Suspension for Repeated Whip Rule Breaches
Seattle Sounders Strengthen Squad with Rodrigues and Bell for 2024 Season
3 mins
Seattle Sounders Strengthen Squad with Rodrigues and Bell for 2024 Season
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app