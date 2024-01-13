British Columbia Kickstarts 2024 Campsite Reservations, Adds New Park

It’s time for nature enthusiasts to mark their calendars. British Columbia (BC), Canada, has officially opened reservations for provincial campsites for the 2024 season. This move allows campers to secure their spots four months in advance, heralding an exciting season of outdoor explorations beginning May 8.

Booking Window and Notable Additions

While reservations kicked off on Monday, those eyeing the coveted May long weekend slots will need to wait until January 17. Adding to the allure of the upcoming season is the inclusion of Martha Creek Provincial Park in the list of reservable parks. Nestled near Revelstoke, this park is celebrated for its fishing amenities, wharf, and paved boat launch. It offers 83 campsites operating on a first-come, first-served basis, guaranteeing a bustling season from May 8 to September 30.

Reservation Service Revamped

The reservation service, relaunched in March 2022, is part of a broader redesign effort by BC Parks to enhance the camping experience. A standout feature of this redesign is the ‘Notify Me’ tool. This feature allows campers to select up to five potential campsites and receive email notifications when a site becomes available for reservation, streamlining the booking process.

Growing Interest in Camping

BC’s camping culture is witnessing a significant surge. The Ministry of Environment reported a 15% increase in camping reservations for 2023, translating to more than 366,000 bookings. This rise underscores the growing allure of the great outdoors among Canadians and international visitors alike, setting the stage for a thriving 2024 season.