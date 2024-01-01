British Columbia in 2024: A Year of Change and Celebration Amidst Tragedy

The dawn of 2024 in British Columbia brings a slew of changes, from the electoral process and bus services to tax reforms and federal contributions. Amidst this, the province also witnesses the birth of its first baby of the year and mourns a tragic house fire in Surrey.

Electoral Reforms and Public Transportation

The first general election under the modernized Election Act is slated for October 19, featuring new voting technology. Current indications suggest the BC NDP leading in voter preference. In the realm of public transportation, TransLink’s adjustments include the launch of the R6 RapidBus, expected to enhance speed by 20% over existing services. Meanwhile, the Mark V SkyTrain continues undergoing tests for its 2027 deployment.

Economic Changes: Gas Prices and Tax Reforms

Gas stations across the province are bracing for price fluctuations. Despite occasional spikes above two dollars per litre, the overall average for 2024 is anticipated to be lower than the previous year. On the other hand, property owners in Vancouver will face a tax hike of 7.5%. The Climate Action Tax Credit will be distributed in January, and the carbon tax will see an increase in April, impacting the average household’s finances.

Federal Changes: GST, Pension Plan, and Employment Insurance

Federally, GST will be removed from certain housing and therapy services. However, Canada Pension Plan and Employment Insurance contributions, along with alcohol taxes, are set to rise. Meanwhile, Vancouver Parks Board’s fee increases for recreational services are expected to generate additional revenue.

Local News: Tragedy, Joy, and a Unique Farewell

In Surrey, a fatal house fire claimed lives, casting a somber mood. On a brighter note, B.C. celebrated its first baby of 2024 at New Westminster’s Royal Columbian Hospital. In a unique incident, a local resident chose a final resting place in space, signifying the blurring lines between technology and humanity.