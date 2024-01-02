en English
British Columbia Government Allocates $907M in Property Tax Refunds

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:26 pm EST
British Columbia Government Allocates $907M in Property Tax Refunds

In a move that will bring relief to homeowners in British Columbia, the government has announced the distribution of nearly $907 million through the annual homeowner grant program. This initiative, covering 92% of principal residence owners, will witness an increase in the property value threshold to $2.15 million, up from the previous year’s $2.125 million.

Regional Variations in Tax Reductions

Homeowners in the Capital Regional District, Fraser Valley Regional District, and Metro Vancouver are set to benefit from a $570 reduction in their property taxes. In contrast, homeowners from other regions will enjoy a heftier reduction of $770. Furthermore, partial rebates have been introduced for homes valued between $2.15 million and $2.264 million, or $2.304 million outside the major areas.

Extra Grants for Seniors, Veterans, and People with Disabilities

In addition to the standard reductions, seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities stand to gain an extra grant of up to $845 or $1,045 based on their location. To be eligible for these benefits, homeowners must use the property as their principal residence. Applications for the grant open upon receipt of a BC Assessment notice or municipal property tax notice.

New Renter’s Rebate and Property Tax Deferrals

Continuing its efforts to provide financial relief to its residents, the British Columbia government has introduced a new renter’s rebate of $400 for households with a net income below $60,000. Moreover, property tax deferrals are being offered to eligible homeowners, with deferred taxes set at the prime rate minus two percent.

Criticism and Future Changes

Despite the significant benefits it offers, the homeowner grant program has faced criticism for favoring individuals with high-value assets. While no major changes have been made to the program’s structure this year, there have been talks about making the program more progressive to ensure a more equitable distribution of benefits.

Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

