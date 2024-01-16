British Columbia Announces Funding for Youth Mental Health Centre

The government of British Columbia has pledged funding support towards the development of a mental health and addictions services centre, specifically designed to cater to the needs of children and youth in northern B.C. This commitment was announced by Premier David Eby during a visit to Prince George, underscoring the criticality of providing local access to care for young individuals, particularly Indigenous youth.

Local Access to Care

In the current scenario, Indigenous youth are compelled to travel long distances to avail of services that cater to mental health and addictions. The proposed 'centre of excellence' aims to fill this gap, allowing these young individuals to access crucial services within their own community. The provincial government has demonstrated its commitment to this cause by earmarking a fund of $675,000. This fund will be utilized to facilitate consultation, enabling the design and planning of programs tailored for the proposed centre.

Community-Centric Services

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Jennifer Whiteside, has spotlighted the importance of designing services that are informed and influenced by the community they are intended to serve. The Lheidli T'enneh First Nation, under the leadership of Chief Dolleen Logan, will take the reins of the consultation process. This engagement aims to involve a broad spectrum of partners and community members, thereby moulding the future service model to be culturally appropriate and relevant.

First Nations Proposal

This new initiative has been sparked by a proposal put forth by the First Nation to establish a multi-use centre. This proposed hub would encompass mental health and addictions services, neurocognitive assessments, and wellness programs. It is viewed as a significant stride towards empowering young individuals in the region to access the help they need, right within their own community. A final report on the consultation and engagement work, along with a proposed service model plan, are expected to be unveiled in the summer of 2024.