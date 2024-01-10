en English
Accidents

Bright Sky Disposal Ltd. Fined for Overpass Damage; Calls for National Trucking Safety Enforcement Intensify

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
On July 18, a highway mishap brought to light an issue that poses a significant risk to national road safety. An unsecured bin, improperly fastened to a truck, lead to a serious accident that damaged the Highway 17A overpass on Highway 99 in Delta. The company responsible, Bright Sky Disposal Ltd., has since been fined $2,002 by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for the ‘driver error/failed to secure bin properly’. The incident caused a shutdown of the southbound lanes for several days, severing access to Ladner and Tsawwassen and resulting in substantial disruption and costs.

Overpass Repair and Company Accountability

As a consequence of the accident, the overpass now requires extensive repairs, which commenced on January 8 and are projected to conclude in about two months. The estimated cost of these repairs stands at an eye-watering $1.7 million. In the aftermath of the accident, Bright Sky Disposal Ltd. has voluntarily surrendered its safety certificate, an action that signifies acceptance of responsibility.

B.C.’s Transportation Minister Takes Action

British Columbia’s Transportation Minister, Rob Fleming, has taken the issue of trucking safety to the federal level. In a letter to the Federal Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, Fleming outlined his concerns about the current enforcement measures that are limited by provincial borders. He highlighted the issue that a suspension or cancellation of a carrier’s safety certificate in one province does not hinder their operations in another province.

Need for Nationwide Enforcement

Fleming emphasized the urgency of nationwide enforcement measures. He advocated for collaboration across all levels of government to hold carriers accountable throughout Canada and address the significant disruptions and costs caused by accidents involving commercial vehicles. His commitment to improving road safety and establishing a robust national trucking safety enforcement system is a crucial step towards mitigating the impact of such accidents.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

