Bright Lights Windsor Illuminates Tradition in Annual Holiday Event

As the final glimmers of the holiday season fade, the City of Windsor is rolling up the carpet on the spectacular annual event, Bright Lights Windsor. Held in Jackson Park from December 1st to January 7th, this year’s theme, ‘Where Tradition Shines’, echoed throughout the park, offering a mesmerizing blend of modern entertainment and classic holiday cheer.

The Allure of Bright Lights Windsor

The event, which drew an estimated 100,000 visitors, offered a plethora of attractions for all ages and interests. Among the highlights were the WE Made It: Holiday Market, where local vendors showcased their wares, and the enchanting Candy Cane Lane, which delighted young and old alike with its festive aesthetics. Interactive light-up games and swings added an element of playfulness and engagement, whilst live entertainment on weekends kept the holiday spirit alive and pulsating.

A Thoughtful Touch

In a considerate move that exemplifies the inclusivity of the event, special sensory friendly nights were arranged. These nights were tailored to provide a comfortable experience for individuals with sensory sensitivities, ensuring that the magic of the holidays could be enjoyed by all. This compassionate initiative was well received and added another feather in the cap of the Bright Lights Windsor event.

Collaboration with Windsor International Film Festival

A unique addition to this year’s event was a collaboration with the Windsor International Film Festival. Attendees had the luxury of a designated seating area where they could partake in the joy of watching a short holiday film. This cinematic experience under the stars amid twinkling lights added a novel dimension to the holiday festivities.

With the annual event now concluded, the city is overseeing the removal of displays and equipment, a process that will proceed as the weather permits. The reopening of Jackson Park will occur in stages, with the goal of returning it to its usual state.

To ensure the continual improvement and success of future editions of Bright Lights Windsor, the city has launched a survey on their website to solicit public input. Those interested in participating as vendors for the next event in 2024 are also being encouraged to reach out via email.

As we bid adieu to this year’s Bright Lights Windsor, we look forward to the next chapter of this cherished tradition, confident that it will continue to illuminate the holiday season with its unique blend of community spirit and festive charm.