Bridging Cultures Through Ribbon Skirts: A Workshop by Hope Arises

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:08 pm EST
Bridging Cultures Through Ribbon Skirts: A Workshop by Hope Arises

Hope Arises, a notable organization led by Joyce Crone, is creating a bridge between cultures with a unique workshop centered around the creation and understanding of ribbon skirts. The event, which will take place at Partners Hall in Huntsville on January 4, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., is held in honor of National Ribbon Skirt Day, a significant day that gained federal recognition in 2022.

Understanding Ribbon Skirts: More Than Just a Garment

Ribbon skirts, a vibrant and meaningful aspect of Indigenous culture, embody spirituality and connection to the land. These traditional garments hold a place of honor in Indigenous communities, serving as potent symbols of identity and resistance against violence directed towards Indigenous women. The importance of this symbolism was underscored when Isabella Kulak, a Saskatchewan student, faced criticism for wearing a ribbon skirt to a school event in 2021, sparking a nationwide conversation about cultural respect and understanding.

Bridging Cultures: The Aim of the Workshop

The workshop, supported by retired teachers and skilled seamstresses Mary Spring and Teri Howell, aims to provide an immersive experience into the world of ribbon skirts. It intends to bridge the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, offering a hands-on opportunity to create and understand these traditional garments. The event invites residents to participate in a shared journey of learning, restoring cultural practices that were suppressed in the past.

Reclaiming Identity: Joyce Crone’s Personal Journey

Joyce Crone, the driving force behind the workshop, shares her personal journey with ribbon skirts, detailing their importance in reclaiming her Indigenous identity and culture. She underscores the significance of these garments in her journey of self-discovery, shedding light on her own experiences of cultural loss and the empowering process of reconnection. Her story serves as a potent reminder of the transformative power of understanding and embracing one’s cultural roots.

Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

