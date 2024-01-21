Bridgemarq's Dividend Sustainability: A Cause for Concern?

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE), a prominent player in the real estate industry, is under scrutiny for its dividend sustainability. The company has announced a dividend of CA$0.1125 per share payable on February 29th, which equates to a hefty dividend yield of 10.0%. While this may initially appear attractive to income investors, concerns have been raised about the long-term viability of this dividend.

High Payout Ratio: A Red Flag?

The alarm bells started ringing when it was revealed that the company's payout ratio was a staggering 116%, outpacing its earnings. This is a potentially damaging trend that could put pressure on the balance sheet if allowed to continue unchecked. Even more unsettling is the expectation that the payout ratio could soar to 119% if earnings don't improve. This could put the future of the dividend in jeopardy.

A Track Record of Consistent Dividends

Despite the concerns, it's worth noting that Bridgemarq has a history of consistent dividend payments. The company has seen an annual dividend growth rate of 2.0% since 2014, but the flatlining of its earnings per share over the past five years raises serious questions about its ability to maintain this growth trajectory.

Investor Warning Signs

These factors indicate that Bridgemarq's high payout ratio and the potential for unreliable dividends make it a less than ideal choice for income investors. In addition to these concerns, there are other warning signs that investors should consider, with four in particular that stand out. While dividend payments are an important factor, they should not be the only consideration in investment decisions. It's critical for investors to take a comprehensive look at a broad set of indicators before committing their hard-earned money.