Brexit Fallout: UK Cars Face 6% Tariff in Canada, Trade Talks Stall

Starting Monday, UK car exports to Canada will be subject to an additional 6% tariff following the expiration of a post-Brexit agreement that allowed for the continuation of EU trading terms without a new deal in place. This development marks a significant shift in trade dynamics between the two nations, with the UK's automotive industry, represented by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), expressing deep concern over the lack of a timetable for resumed negotiations. Mike Hawes of SMMT called the tariff "disappointing" and stressed the importance of pragmatic discussions for an upgraded trade deal.

Implications for UK-Canada Trade Relations

The imposition of the tariff is a result of the failure to agree on the extension of terms that allowed certain UK exports, including cars, to enjoy zero-tariff trade with Canada. This situation is further complicated by broader disagreements over issues like punitive tariffs on UK cheese exports and the UK's refusal to import Canadian hormone-treated beef. These contentious points have led to a halt in free trade deal talks, with both sides showing little willingness to compromise. The UK government has expressed regret over Canada's decision, emphasizing the importance of allied nations working together, especially in challenging times.

Broader Economic and Political Context

This development comes at a time when both the UK and Canada are approaching national elections, potentially delaying any resolution to the current trade impasse. The disagreement not only affects the automotive sector but also has broader implications for trade relations and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic. The UK's attempt to join the trans-Pacific trade deal, the CPTPP, further complicates the situation, with Canadian farmers lobbying against the UK's membership due to the ongoing trade disputes.

Looking Forward

The Department for Business and Trade has voiced its readiness to work with Canada to find a mutually beneficial solution, but remains firm on not compromising current terms. As the situation unfolds, businesses, especially in the automotive sector, are bracing for the impact of increased trade costs. The future of UK-Canada trade relations hangs in the balance, with the potential for significant economic repercussions on both sides unless a resolution is found. This development underscores the complex and often unpredictable nature of international trade negotiations in the post-Brexit era.