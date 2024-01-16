Breast Implant Illness: A New Brunswick Woman's Battle with Recalled Implants

Chrissy Powers, a New Brunswick woman, once thought she had taken her health into her own hands. In 2018, with a high genetic predisposition to breast cancer, Powers underwent bilateral mastectomies, replacing her breasts with silicone implants. Little did she know that her choice of self-preservation would hurl her into a medical quagmire, battling a condition known as Breast Implant Illness (BII).

Unraveling the Medical Mystery

Two years post-surgery, Powers found herself grappling with severe swelling in one breast, a persistent rash, and an assortment of symptoms including brain fog, joint pain, and depression. As her symptoms proliferated, so did her concern. Digging into the depths of the internet, she stumbled upon a 2019 Health Canada recall notice for Allergan Biocell breast implants, associated with a rare type of lymphoma - Breast Implant-Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL).

A Recall Notice and A Revelation

Upon consultation, her plastic surgeon confirmed the worst: she had the recalled textured implants. As of today, Health Canada has reported 64 confirmed cases of BIA-ALCL, three of which have been fatal. The identified risk factors include a high surface area of the implants and long-term inflammation.

Inconclusive Results and A Waiting Game

Despite undergoing an MRI, Powers's results have been inconclusive, leaving her in a state of medical limbo. With her frustrations mounting over the lack of notification about the recall, Powers is contemplating an explant surgery to remove the implants. However, the waiting times for reconstructive surgery in New Brunswick could draw this ordeal out for months.

A Surgeon's Insight

Dr. Stephen Nicolaidis, a plastic surgeon based in Montreal, has shifted his professional focus to explant surgeries and the study of BII. According to Nicolaidis, the FDA now recognizes BII, which affects a subset of patients. He clarifies that BII is distinct from BIA-ALCL and that many patients see an improvement in their health post-implant removal.