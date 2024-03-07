Breaking Barriers: Gender Sensitivity Workshop Sparks Change Ahead of International Women's Day

As International Women's Day approaches, the Directorate of Gender Affairs, with support from the Catalyste+ via the Canada-Caricom Expert Deployment Mechanism (CCEDM) program, launched a significant initiative aimed at addressing and mitigating the impact of gendered language on stereotypes and gender equality. The workshop, facilitated by experts including retired journalist Gwen Walmsley, underscores the importance of gender-sensitive communication in fostering inclusive societies. Senator Samantha Marshall highlighted the workshop's role in promoting understanding and respect for diverse experiences and perspectives.

Importance of Gender-Sensitive Communication

During the two-day event, participants delved into the nuances of gendered language, learning how seemingly innocuous terms like "hostess" and "manpower" contribute to reinforcing stereotypes and trivializing gender identities. Facilitator Gwen Walmsley shared insights on the negative consequences of perpetuating such stereotypes, advocating for a societal shift towards embracing individual rights and identities. This training, she remarked, is crucial for dismantling cultural norms that limit individuals' roles based on gender, thereby facilitating economic growth and social harmony.

Canada-Caricom Expert Deployment Mechanism: A Bridge for Change

The CCEDM program represents a collaborative effort between the government of Canada and Caricom member states, aiming to strengthen cooperation and capacity building in the Caribbean region through the exchange of expertise. Andrea Benavides, program manager for Catalyste+ CCEDM, encouraged local NGOs and government bodies to seek support for their projects, highlighting the initiative's role in addressing priority areas such as sustainable development and governance. The program, open until 2025 for Antigua and Barbuda, symbolizes a vital resource for driving forward gender equality initiatives and fostering inclusive development.

Looking Forward: The Path to Gender Equality

This workshop marks a pivotal step towards challenging and changing the discourse around gender in society. By educating and empowering individuals on the importance of gender-sensitive communication, the Directorate of Gender Affairs and its partners are laying the groundwork for a more inclusive world. As we move closer to International Women's Day, the theme 'Inspire Inclusion' serves as a timely reminder of the collective effort required to achieve gender equality. The ongoing commitment of organizations and experts, coupled with the support of international collaborations like the CCEDM program, signals a hopeful direction towards dismantling gender-based barriers and fostering a world where everyone is seen, respected, and valued.