Canada

Brazil Delays Visa Requirements; EU to Introduce New Travel Rules

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:32 am EST
In a surprising move, Brazil has put off the enforcement of visa requirements for tourists hailing from Canada, Australia, and the United States till January 10. Initially scheduled for October 1, 2023, the deadline has been extended to accommodate necessary adjustments in the bidding process tasked with hiring a company to offer electronic visa services. The Ministry of Tourism, in a recent statement, affirmed that tourists from these countries can continue visiting Brazil without a visa until January 9.

Delays and Diplomacy

The postponement in implementing the visa requirements is viewed as part of Brazil’s revived efforts to negotiate visa exemption agreements with Canada, Australia, and the United States. The ultimate objective being to establish a sense of reciprocity and equality between these nations. Such diplomatic maneuvers often bear the potential to reshape international relations, with tourism acting as a subtle yet powerful tool in the process.

EU Introduces New Travel Requirements

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) is gearing up to introduce new travel requirements for nationals of countries with visa-free travel, including Brazil. Set to take effect in 2024, these requirements will mandate prior registration for travel, submission of personal information, and a fee of EUR 7. This travel permit will be valid for three years and will be tied to the traveler’s specified travel document.

Awaiting the Exact Date

The exact effective date for these new EU regulations remains uncertain. However, the guarantee is that they will come into effect sometime in 2024. As regulatory frameworks evolve across continents, travel dynamics for tourists are bound to change, with nations constantly negotiating terms to strike a balance between security, diplomacy, and tourism.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

