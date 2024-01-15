Braxia Scientific Converts Debentures, Pushes Forward with Psychedelic Treatments

Braxia Scientific Corp., a pioneer in mental health treatment research, has confirmed a mandatory conversion of $2,935,714 in convertible debentures into 19,571,411 common shares at $0.15 per share as of December 31, 2023. This development comes in the wake of the company's ongoing efforts to provide innovative ketamine and psilocybin treatments for depression and related disorders through its clinics, operating under its subsidiary, Braxia Health.

Insights into Ketamine and Psilocybin Treatments

With a relentless pursuit of discovering and commercializing novel drugs and delivery methods for brain-based disorders, Braxia is at the forefront of medical research. Its systematic review of randomized control trials (RCTs) revealed that ketamine was associated with a reduction in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms. However, the effect, while rapidly acting, was not found to be substantially stronger than control conditions. By two weeks post initial infusion, no significant differences were evident between ketamine and controls.

On the other hand, psilocybin has shown efficacy in treating depression in cancer patients, despite it not yet receiving Health Canada approval as a drug for any indication. A significant reduction in depressive symptoms was observed in 55.4% of patients in the ketamine group compared to 41.2% of patients undergoing electroconvulsive therapy (ECT).

Braxia's Growth Prospects and Challenges

The company's business strategies, which include telemedicine, are projected to expand, according to the company's forward-looking statements. However, there are risks and uncertainties associated with the medical use of ketamine and psilocybin. Given that they are controlled substances, their possession without a prescription or legal exemption is a criminal offense in Canada.

Transformative Effects of Ketamine Therapy

Anecdotal evidence of the transformative effects of ketamine therapy is abundant. One such case is that of Ihor Kholodilo, a military psychologist and medic, who suffered injuries to his eyes and heart in 2023. After trying various therapies with no success, he tried ketamine therapy and experienced astonishing results. His stammer disappeared after one session, and after five sessions, he was almost back to normal. Ketamine therapy allowed him to resolve the trauma that caused his symptoms, marking a pivotal point in his recovery journey.