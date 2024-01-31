Brave Rescue: Helicopter Staff Save Animals from Rising Floodwaters at B.C. Shelter

In the early morning hours between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m., a dramatic rescue unfolded at the Pemberton Animal Wellbeing Society (PAWS) in Pemberton, B.C. Six dogs and a cat were saved from the rising floodwaters, thanks to the quick actions of two Blackcomb Helicopters staff members. The animals, comprising five puppies and their mother, were at risk as the shelter rapidly filled with water. The cat was fortunate to be in a part of the building unaffected by the deluge.

Unprecedented Rainfall Causes Unexpected Flooding

From January 25 to January 30, Pemberton experienced significant rainfall, with 63.8 mm recorded. The downpour led to widespread flooding, prompting the Village of Pemberton to issue an evacuation order for six properties, including PAWS. Despite having flood-prevention procedures in place, due to a previous incident in 2003, the shelter was caught off guard by the sheer volume of water. As a result, damage assessments cannot be launched until the water recedes, and the shelter has had to close indefinitely.

Community Rallies to Support PAWS

In the face of adversity, the local community has shown overwhelming support. Offers of physical cleanup and donations have been pouring in to help the shelter recover from this calamity. PAWS is currently accepting monetary donations for repairs and new enclosures, directing supporters to their website's 'how you can help' section. The shelter has expressed deep gratitude for the community's support during this challenging period.

Blackcomb Helicopters: Heroes of the Hour

Without the swift intervention of the Blackcomb Helicopters staff members, the outcome could have been dire. Their quick-thinking and bravery under pressure ensured a successful rescue operation, saving the lives of the six dogs and the cat. The puppies, whose first veterinary visit was scheduled for the day of the flooding, are now set to be put up for adoption over the next few days, marking a hopeful end to an otherwise harrowing event.