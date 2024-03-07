Brandon's PIE Day: Celebrating 2SLGTBQIA+ Inclusion with Comedy, Education, and Pie

Brandon's PIE Day, a unique event combining humor, education, and pie to support 2SLGTBQIA+ inclusion, is set to entertain and enlighten attendees this Saturday at Knox United Church. Winnipeg comedian Lara Rae, alongside local organizations, aims to foster an atmosphere of acceptance and understanding. The event underscores the importance of explicit and intentional inclusivity in community spaces, especially for LGBT individuals.

Advertisment

Comedy and Community: A Day of PIE

PIE Day, standing for public, intentional, and explicit, serves as both a celebration and a call to action to create more inclusive environments for 2SLGTBQIA+ individuals. With Lara Rae, a prominent figure in Canadian comedy and an advocate for transgender rights, headlining the event, attendees are in for a mix of laughter and learning. Rae's journey and transformation add a personal touch to the day's message, emphasizing the power of living one's truth.

Educational Outreach and Support

Advertisment

Local organizations, including PFLAG, SERC, and the Westman Empowerment Fund, will set up booths to provide resources and support for the 2SLGTBQIA+ community and their allies. The event also aims to address the financial and societal barriers faced by transgender and gender-diverse individuals, offering solutions like gender-affirming apparel grants. This collaborative effort highlights the significance of community engagement and the positive impact of inclusivity on mental health and well-being.

A Foundation for Future Inclusivity

Lara Rae and event organizers hope PIE Day will plant the seeds of diversity and acceptance that will flourish in years to come. By creating a space where people can come together to support and celebrate each other, they are laying the groundwork for a more inclusive society. The event is a reminder that while progress has been made, the journey towards full acceptance and understanding continues.