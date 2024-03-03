Brandon University Unveils 'Jack': A Steinway Model D Grand Piano Legacy

Brandon University's School of Music recently celebrated a significant addition to its musical repertoire with the introduction of a new Steinway Model D Concert Grand Piano, affectionately named Jack. This event marked a monumental moment for the institution, made possible through a generous donation by Mary Louise Perkins in memory of her late husband, Harold J. (Jack) Perkins, a former president of the university. The arrival of Jack not only enhances the musical capabilities of the university but also honors the legacy of a man who deeply valued education and the arts.

Advertisment

The Unveiling of Sonic Brilliance

The debut of Jack at the Lorne Watson Recital Hall was a showcase of musical mastery, featuring performances by Megumi Masaki, a professor and pianist at the school, alongside Dianna Neufeld, Alexander Tselyakov, and alumnus Daniel Tselyakov. The concert, titled Sonic Brilliance: Unveiling our New Steinway Concert D Piano, was a testament to the exceptional quality and sound of the Steinway piano, offering attendees a glimpse into the vast musical possibilities now available at Brandon University. The event highlighted the instrument's range, power, and the unique musical colors it brings to performances, setting a high standard for future concerts and musical endeavors at the university.

Legacy and Vision

Advertisment

The acquisition of Jack was not just about adding another instrument to the university's collection but about continuing a legacy of musical excellence and learning. The Perkins family's involvement underscored the importance of music and education, values that Harold J. Perkins championed during his tenure as president. With the addition of Jack, Brandon University aims to provide unparalleled opportunities for students, faculty, and visiting performers, further establishing the school of music as a hub for musical excellence and innovation. The vision extends beyond the university, inviting the world's best pianists and musicians to share their talents with the Brandon community.

Ensuring Musical Excellence

The strategic addition of Jack to the university's musical arsenal comes at a critical time when music programs across Canada face challenges. By securing a second Steinway grand piano, Brandon University sets a new benchmark for musical education, offering students and artists an instrument capable of realizing their musical visions and dreams. Megumi Masaki's involvement in selecting Jack was crucial, ensuring that the piano would complement the existing Steinway grand piano, thus broadening the musical range and depth available to performers. The introduction of Jack is more than just an enhancement of the school's musical capabilities; it represents a commitment to nurturing talent and securing the future of music education at Brandon University.

The arrival of Jack, the Steinway Model D Concert Grand Piano, at Brandon University's School of Music is more than just a milestone for the institution; it's a beacon of musical excellence and a tribute to a legacy that will inspire generations of musicians. As Jack matures and becomes an integral part of the university's musical journey, the community looks forward to the countless performances and musical innovations it will facilitate. In this way, Jack is not merely an instrument but a symbol of the enduring power of music and education.