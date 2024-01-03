Brandon Municipal Airport: A Year of Growth and Upcoming Transformation

Brandon Municipal Airport, a vital hub for both aviation and economic activity in the region, experienced a significant upsurge in air traffic in 2023. The movements amplified by a whopping 40%, from an estimated 50,000 to 70,000. This remarkable growth was primarily driven by an increase in flight training activities and the presence of the Air Cadet glider program. Further enhancing the airport’s expansion, WestJet contributed to 1,000 annual aircraft movements.

Major Renovation Project on the Horizon

In an announcement that emphasizes the airport’s commitment to continual improvement, Greg Brown, the airport manager, unveiled that the main project for 2024 will be the resurfacing of the main runway, taxiway, and apron. The funding for this crucial renovation, amounting to $10 million, is provided by a federal grant via Transport Canada’s Airports Capital Assistance Program.

Service Continuity Amidst Construction

Despite the impending construction which will result in a temporary reduction of the runway length, the airport ensures that WestJet’s daily flights to Calgary will not be affected. This assurance underscores the airport’s dedication to offering uninterrupted service to its patrons. No new flight routes have been planned for 2024; however, WestJet has affirmed the continuation of their daily service to Calgary, a testament to the airport’s steadfastness.

A Long-term Vision for Sustainability

Further fortifying Brandon Municipal Airport’s future, the finalization of the airport master plan is expected in the coming year. This master plan is designed in alignment with the Brandon City Plan and will guide the airport’s development until 2043. The airport also provides facilities for customs clearance for small aircraft, demonstrating its versatility and importance in the region. With federal funding and strategic planning, Brandon Municipal Airport is gearing up for a transformative year, striking a balance between vital renovations and its service commitments.

