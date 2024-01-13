Brampton’s Rental Licensing Pilot Program Draws Mixed Reactions

In the heart of Brampton, Ontario, a Residential Rental Licensing (RRL) pilot program has sprung to life. This initiative, conceived to regulate landlords and ensure compliance with building and fire safety codes, has incited a wave of mixed reactions. The pilot, which came into effect at the dawn of the year, applies solely to properties with four or fewer units, consciously excluding larger, corporate-owned properties.

Exclusion of Larger Properties: A Cause for Concern

For many, the exclusion of bigger properties from the purview of the RRL pilot program is a cause for concern. Tenant advocates, including Tanya Burkart from Peel ACORN, argue that this exclusion leaves numerous tenants at the mercy of corporate landlords, potentially vulnerable to neglect and even abuse.

Burkart emphasizes the critical role of landlord licensing in preserving affordable housing and preventing certain unscrupulous practices. One such practice, known as ‘renovictions’, sees tenants displaced under the guise of renovations, often leaving them scrambling for alternative accommodations.

Initial Phase: Room for Amendments

While the need for broader inclusion is palpable, Brampton Ward 7 and 8 Councillor Rod Power offers a tempered perspective. According to Power, the pilot is still in its initial phase and adjustments, including a potential widening of its scope, may be on the horizon pending evaluation of its effectiveness.

Bridging the Accountability Gap

The RRL pilot program aims to bridge a significant gap in existing by-laws concerning accountability for smaller rental operations. The City maintains that the relationship between tenants and landlords of larger apartment dwellings is adequately regulated by provincial laws. This program, therefore, places a spotlight on smaller operations, necessitating owners of eligible properties to obtain a $300 annual license. Additionally, it provides for inspections and levies penalties for non-compliance.

Tenant advocates, however, continue to push the envelope. They demand the inclusion of larger, corporate-owned properties in the program, arguing that it is a crucial step towards ensuring safety and habitability for all renters residing in Brampton.