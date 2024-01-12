en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Brampton Social Worker Faces Sexual Assault and Public Indecency Charges

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:31 pm EST
Brampton Social Worker Faces Sexual Assault and Public Indecency Charges

A 41-year-old Brampton social worker, Gairy Stephens, finds himself in the grip of the law. He has been charged with sexual assault and public indecency by Peel police’s Special Victims Unit. The charges stem from an alleged incident that occurred at a Brampton shelter where Stephens was employed on November 17, 2023.

Alleged Assault and Exposure

Police reports indicate that Stephens allegedly sexually assaulted a victim at the shelter and additionally exposed himself. The allegations have shocked the community and raised concerns about the safety measures in place at the shelter.

Legal Proceedings and Further Investigations

Stephens is scheduled to appear in court in February. Meanwhile, the police investigation into the incident continues. The Special Victims Unit is leading the investigation, seeking to uncover the full extent of the incident and assess whether there may be additional victims.

A Plea for Information

The Peel police are urging anyone with information about this incident or any similar occurrences to step forward. Contact details for both the Special Victims Unit and Peel Crime Stoppers have been provided for the submission of anonymous information. This plea underlines the seriousness of the charges and the determination of the police to ensure justice is served.

0
Canada Crime Law
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
7 mins ago
NHL Central Scouting Bureau Releases 2024 Mid-Season Draft Rankings
The anticipation leading up to the 2024 National Hockey League (NHL) Draft has hit fever pitch, with the release of the NHL Central Scouting Bureau’s mid-season draft rankings. The spotlight is shining brightly on the top prospects, revealing a fierce competition among North American skaters and goaltenders. An Overview of the Rankings Leading the North
NHL Central Scouting Bureau Releases 2024 Mid-Season Draft Rankings
Nathalie Drouin Appointed as National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister
10 mins ago
Nathalie Drouin Appointed as National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister
Quebec's Healthcare Crisis Worsens as Nursing Licenses Hit 10-Year Low
16 mins ago
Quebec's Healthcare Crisis Worsens as Nursing Licenses Hit 10-Year Low
Understanding the Implications of Skip-Payment Mortgages
8 mins ago
Understanding the Implications of Skip-Payment Mortgages
Navigating the 2024 Financial Landscape: A Comprehensive Overview
9 mins ago
Navigating the 2024 Financial Landscape: A Comprehensive Overview
Wealthica Unveils Game-Changing Wealth and Bank API in Canada
9 mins ago
Wealthica Unveils Game-Changing Wealth and Bank API in Canada
Latest Headlines
World News
Major Sports Leagues Announce Significant Personnel Changes
36 seconds
Major Sports Leagues Announce Significant Personnel Changes
Charles Kelly Returns to Auburn as Co-Defensive Coordinator
49 seconds
Charles Kelly Returns to Auburn as Co-Defensive Coordinator
Celtics' Coach Mazzulla Benches Starters: A Strategic Move for Long-Term Success
1 min
Celtics' Coach Mazzulla Benches Starters: A Strategic Move for Long-Term Success
Valorant Esports 2024: New Teams and Roster Changes Shake Up the Competition
2 mins
Valorant Esports 2024: New Teams and Roster Changes Shake Up the Competition
Tennis Champion Pat Rafter Embraces Padel, a New Competitive Arena
2 mins
Tennis Champion Pat Rafter Embraces Padel, a New Competitive Arena
Unnoticed Death in Agoura Hills Stirs Community Reflection on Homelessness
3 mins
Unnoticed Death in Agoura Hills Stirs Community Reflection on Homelessness
Senator Lankford Garners GOP Support for Border Deal on Capitol Hill
4 mins
Senator Lankford Garners GOP Support for Border Deal on Capitol Hill
Dole VA Medical Center Pledges Support to Veterans Amid Freezing Weather
4 mins
Dole VA Medical Center Pledges Support to Veterans Amid Freezing Weather
Usher to Headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Amid Apple's Promotional Blitz
5 mins
Usher to Headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Amid Apple's Promotional Blitz
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app