Brampton Social Worker Faces Sexual Assault and Public Indecency Charges

A 41-year-old Brampton social worker, Gairy Stephens, finds himself in the grip of the law. He has been charged with sexual assault and public indecency by Peel police’s Special Victims Unit. The charges stem from an alleged incident that occurred at a Brampton shelter where Stephens was employed on November 17, 2023.

Alleged Assault and Exposure

Police reports indicate that Stephens allegedly sexually assaulted a victim at the shelter and additionally exposed himself. The allegations have shocked the community and raised concerns about the safety measures in place at the shelter.

Legal Proceedings and Further Investigations

Stephens is scheduled to appear in court in February. Meanwhile, the police investigation into the incident continues. The Special Victims Unit is leading the investigation, seeking to uncover the full extent of the incident and assess whether there may be additional victims.

A Plea for Information

The Peel police are urging anyone with information about this incident or any similar occurrences to step forward. Contact details for both the Special Victims Unit and Peel Crime Stoppers have been provided for the submission of anonymous information. This plea underlines the seriousness of the charges and the determination of the police to ensure justice is served.