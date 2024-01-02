en English
Canada

Brampton Mayor Advocates Fines for Misuse of 911 Services

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:18 pm EST
Brampton Mayor Advocates Fines for Misuse of 911 Services

The Mayor of Brampton, Patrick Brown, is strongly advocating for the implementation of fines to be imposed on individuals who misuse the 911 emergency system within the Region of Peel. Drawing attention to a worrying trend, Mayor Brown stated that approximately 40% of the calls received by the emergency services are not related to actual emergencies. This misuse of the system has been increasing year on year, adding unnecessary pressure to the emergency services and leading to detrimental delays in response times for genuine emergencies.

Concerns Over Rising Non-Emergency Calls

A significant rise in 911 calls has been observed in the city, with a 27% increase since the year 2022 alone. The misuse of the 911 system not only burdens the system but also poses a real threat to individuals in need of immediate help. Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraippah echoed Brown’s concern, citing an instance where a caller erroneously reported a malfunctioning television as an emergency, thus illustrating the extent of the problem.

Remedial Actions Proposed

Brown suggests that introducing penalties similar to those for false fire alarm activations could serve as a deterrent to non-emergency calls. Drawing a parallel to the success of the photo radar system in school zones, he pointed out that financial penalties resulted in observable behavioral changes.

Decision Lies with the Council

The ultimate decision to implement such fines rests with the council for the Region of Peel, which oversees police services. Meanwhile, as the wait times for emergency services continue to increase in Peel and Toronto, officials are urging the public to remain on the line if they dial 911 and face delays. Hanging up only results in further system backlogs, as the dispatchers are then obligated to call back to determine if there’s a genuine emergency.

Canada Crime
Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

