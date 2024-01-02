Brampton Man Arrested Twice in 24 Hours for Multiple Offenses at Guelph Restaurant

A 20-year-old Brampton man, previously banned from a Guelph restaurant, has been arrested twice in less than 24 hours for a series of offenses. The incidents led to a confrontation that witnessed the unruly man assaulting a staff member by spitting in his face, shoving him, and hurling a water bottle at him. Besides, he created a scene by knocking over tables and chairs and yelling death threats.

First Arrest and Immediate Release

The man’s first brush with the law occurred after he initially refused to identify himself to the police. However, after a period of resistance, he succumbed to the pressure and was eventually released on an undertaking. The agreement included specific conditions, one of which was not to return to the restaurant or make any contact with the victim of his assault.

Second Arrest in Less than 24 Hours

Ignoring the strictures imposed on him, the man brazenly returned to the restaurant within 24 hours, resulting in his second arrest. His defiance not only violated his undertaking but also placed him in direct conflict with the law.

Upcoming Court Proceedings

The man is now facing multiple charges, including three counts of assault, uttering death threats, obstructing police, and failing to comply with an undertaking. Post his second arrest, he was held for a bail hearing and subsequently released with a court date set in February.