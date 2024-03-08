Botanical PaperWorks CEO Heidi Reimer-Epp Shares Journey of Growth and Sustainability

Entrepreneurship wasn't on Heidi Reimer-Epp's mind when she started her career. Having graduated from the Asper School of Business, Heidi was working in manufacturing and planning her wedding when the inspiration for her company came about. Her mom, a teacher at the time, had been recycling her students' waste paper into handmade paper. This initiative sparked the creation of Botanical PaperWorks, a company that now leads in the production of plantable seed paper products.

From Humble Beginnings to Industry Leadership

Launched in 1997, Botanical PaperWorks began with handmade paper embedded with prairie flowers and grasses, evolving into a global supplier of seed paper products. Under Reimer-Epp's leadership, the company has focused on creating sustainable, zero-waste products that grow into flowers, herbs, or vegetables when planted. This innovative approach has not only addressed paper waste from local businesses but also contributed significantly to reducing environmental impact.

Building a Culture of Sustainability and Support

Reimer-Epp has cultivated a workplace that mirrors the sustainability ethos of her products. By offering flexible employment and a variety of supports for employees, including newcomers to Canada, Botanical PaperWorks fosters a culture of inclusivity and care. The company extends its sustainability practices beyond product creation, engaging in community initiatives, and adopting environmentally friendly operations.

Overcoming Challenges and Looking to the Future

The journey hasn't been without its challenges, with significant hurdles like 9/11 and the COVID-19 pandemic testing the company's resilience. Each time, Reimer-Epp's strategic thinking and dedication to her team and mission have enabled Botanical PaperWorks to emerge stronger. Looking forward, Reimer-Epp plans to focus on enhancing the company's commitment to sustainability through ESG reporting and third-party certifications to combat consumer skepticism and greenwashing.

Heidi Reimer-Epp's story is a testament to the power of innovation, sustainability, and entrepreneurial spirit. As she prepares to share her insights and experiences at the upcoming WTC Talk, it's clear that her journey with Botanical PaperWorks is not just about building a successful business, but about making a lasting impact on the environment and community.