Booming Canadian-Listed U.S. Equity Funds: A Look at Performance and Undervaluation

In a robust display of strength and resilience, Canadian-listed U.S. equity funds and Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) have witnessed an average return of 18% in the past 12 months. This impressive wave is attributed largely to the growth of technology behemoths like Amazon and Microsoft. However, the looming specter of high valuations necessitates a more discerning examination of funds that exhibit not just performance but also undervaluation.

A Closer Look at Value

In a concerted effort to suss out such funds, a screening was conducted based on Morningstar's fair value estimate. This comprehensive measure takes into account a company's 'economic moat,' among other factors. In the competitive battlefield of business, an economic moat is the defensible advantage that shields a company from its competitors. Broadly divided into five categories - switching costs, network effect, intangible assets, cost advantage, and efficient scale - these moats serve as effective bulwarks against competition. Companies with wide moats are forecasted to maintain their competitive edge for over two decades, while those with narrow moats can expect about a decade of advantage.

Unearthing Value

The screening process was designed to identify funds predicted to generate a return on invested capital that outpaces their cost of capital. The results of this screening process, encompassing the funds' Management Expense Ratios (MERs), historical performance, inception dates, and ratings, are presented in a tabular format. As a note of caution, it is essential to clarify that this article does not offer financial advice but strongly encourages independent research before investing in any of the mentioned funds or ETFs.

A Case Study in Value: Atlanticus

The article also makes a case for value investing by focusing on Atlanticus (ATLC), a stock that seems to be undervalued based on multiple valuation metrics. With a potentially strong earnings outlook, ATLC is positioned as one of the market's most promising value stocks, based on metrics such as Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio, Price/Book (P/B) ratio, and Price/Cash Flow (P/CF) ratio.

The insights presented here are the result of diligent research by Ian Tam, CFA, the director of investment research for Morningstar Canada. His expertise and understanding of the financial landscape have helped shed light on the unexplored terrains of U.S. equity funds performance and value investing.