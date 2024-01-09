Bombardier Recalls Over 10,000 Can-Am Ryker Motorcycles Due to Potential Fuel Pump Failure

Bombardier Recreational Products, a renowned name in the motorcycle industry, has issued a recall for 10,969 Can-Am Ryker motorcycles from model years 2019 to 2023 due to a potential fuel pump failure. This significant move comes in the wake of concerns over the swelling of the impeller, a key component of the fuel pump, which can lead to an engine stall, thus escalating the risk of a crash during operation.

Potential Fuel Pump Failure

The impeller, integral to the fuel pump system, is at the heart of this recall. The swelling of this component can result in the failure of the high-pressure fuel pump. This malfunction poses a serious hazard as it can trigger an engine stall while the motorcycle is in motion, thereby elevating the chance of an accident.

Proactive Measures by Bombardier

To mitigate this issue, Bombardier has tasked dealers with the inspection of the affected motorcycles. Should the need arise, dealers are also mandated to replace the faulty fuel pump free of charge, ensuring the safety of the motorcycle owners is paramount. This recall, officially tagged as Bulletin 2023-10, is a clear testament to Bombardier’s commitment to their customer’s safety.

Notification and Customer Assistance

Starting January 22, 2024, Bombardier is expected to begin the process of alerting owners of the affected motorcycles via mailed letters. In addition to this, owners are also granted the option to directly reach out to Bombardier’s customer service for further assistance, thereby providing multiple channels of communication for affected parties.