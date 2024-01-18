Bomb Threat at South Windsor Walmart: No Explosives Found

On January 17th, 2024, a Walmart store in South Windsor received a chilling telephone call. An anonymous voice conveyed a bomb threat, claiming that a destructive device was concealed within the premises. The store, located on the bustling 3100 block of Dougall Avenue, was thrown into an immediate state of high alert.

Swift Response by the Windsor Police

Upon receiving the threat, the employees promptly notified the authorities. The Windsor Police were dispatched without delay to the retail location. A comprehensive search was undertaken, with the police leaving no stone unturned in their quest to secure the store and protect the public.

The meticulous search concluded without the discovery of any suspicious items. The threat, it appeared, was a hoax. This conclusion allowed the store to resume normal operations, opening its doors to the public once again at approximately 2:00 pm.

Ongoing Investigation

Despite the clearance, the investigation into the incident remains active. The Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit is leading the probe, seeking to uncover the source of the bomb threat. The authorities are soliciting assistance from the public in this endeavor. They have invited anyone with relevant information to either contact them directly or provide anonymous tips through Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers. This collective effort aims to ensure the safety of the community and bring the culprits to justice.