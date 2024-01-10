Bomb Threat at Fort Frances High School: Police Identify Youth Suspect

The tranquility of a new year and the return from the winter break was abruptly shattered for the students, staff, and parents of Fort Frances High School in northwestern Ontario when a threat was received on January 7, 2024. The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was alerted to a bomb threat aimed at the school.

Advertisment

Detailed Response to the Threat

Upon receiving the threat, the OPP swung into action, coordinating with the Rainy River District School Board to secure the school premises. The OPP Explosives Disposal Unit was consulted, and although it was determined that the threat was not credible, the seriousness of the situation could not be underplayed. As a precautionary measure, additional officers were deployed to the school on January 8, to ensure the safety of the students, staff, and the public. Classes continued as usual, albeit under the watchful eyes of these officers.

A Youth Suspect Identified

Advertisment

In the midst of this tense situation, the police were able to identify a youth suspect. As the investigation is still ongoing, no arrests have been made as of January 9. The OPP has taken the threat seriously and has allocated extra resources to this situation. Officers will maintain a presence at the school in the coming weeks, providing an extra layer of security to the school community.

School Board Actions and Public Appeal

The Rainy River District School Board is not taking the situation lightly either. It is implementing safety protocols to further secure the school environment. Meanwhile, the public is encouraged to aid in the ongoing investigation. The OPP is urging anyone who notices any suspicious activities around the school to immediately report to them by calling 9-1-1.