Boeing 737 Max 9 Safety Concerns Escalate as Toronto Faces Property Tax Hike

Boeing, the American multinational corporation, has come under the spotlight following reports of safety and maintenance concerns related to its 737 Max 9 aircraft. There have been incidents of malfunctions onboard an Alaskan Airlines flight, and the discovery of a missing plane door in Oregon has triggered a thorough investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Boeing CEO Acknowledges Mistake

Boeing’s CEO, David Calhoun, has publicly acknowledged the company’s error. In the aftermath of the incident, several other airlines reported finding loose hardware on door plugs. United Airlines’ inspections highlighted the presence of loose bolts, and there is mounting evidence that Alaska Airlines may have overlooked several warning signs before the incident occurred.

Investigations and Safety Measures

The NTSB has recommended a set of safety changes, and Boeing is in the process of revising its inspection instructions. As a result of these concerns, all 737 Max 9 aircrafts remain grounded. CTV’s aviation specialist, Phyl Durdley, emphasized the significance of locating the missing door to understand the root cause of the malfunction. This incident has left the aviation giant, Boeing, under increased scrutiny, as the investigation into the safety of their jets continues.

Toronto’s Property Tax Crisis

In unrelated news, Toronto’s budget chief has indicated a potential property tax increase of 16.5 percent if the federal government does not provide funding for refugees. This is a part of Mayor Olivia Chow’s first budget, which aims to address a shortfall of $1.8 billion. The potential tax hike has become a major talking point as the city prepares to unveil its first draft of the 2024 budget.