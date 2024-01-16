Body Positivity Advocate Brenna Calls Out Aerie for Lack of Plus-Size Representation

In a recent Instagram post, Canadian body positivity advocate Brenna took to task American apparel brand Aerie for their latest 'inclusive' swimwear campaign. Brenna pointed out the glaring omission of plus-size women in the campaign's lineup, arguing that the assortment of models of varying sizes and heights fell short of true inclusivity.

Unmasking Superficial Inclusivity

Brenna's critical post, which juxtaposed Aerie's advertisement images with her commentary, challenged the brand's purported commitment to diversity. She labeled Aerie's approach as superficial and performative activism, calling out their selective representation of body types. Brenna urged the brand to either genuinely embrace inclusivity or candidly admit their disinterest in it.

Public Backlash and Support for Brenna's Message

Her message resonated with her followers, many of whom echoed her sentiment that Aerie's campaign was a thinly-veiled attempt at appearing inclusive. The post won support not only from the public but also from fellow influencers and models. Tess Holliday and Stephanie Yeboah, renowned figures in the body positivity movement, also criticized Aerie's campaign for its limited portrayal of body diversity. Despite the backlash, Aerie has yet to respond to the criticism.

Promotion of Body Positivity Beyond Aerie's Critique

Beyond her critique of Aerie, Brenna continued to advocate for body positivity, encouraging her followers to accept their bodies irrespective of size. She emphasized that life does not pause at a particular size, highlighting the importance of self-acceptance and body positivity. This incident with Aerie serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for genuine body inclusivity in the fashion industry.