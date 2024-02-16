Boat Rocker Media Secures Global Distribution Rights for Beloved Children's Series 'Olga Da Polga'

In a vibrant move that marries nostalgia with the digital age, Boat Rocker Media has secured global distribution rights (excluding the UK) for the beloved children's series 'Olga Da Polga'. This announcement comes hot on the heels of the preschool series, inspired by the best-selling books from Michael Bond, being greenlit for a second season by CBeebies. With its unique blend of 2D animation and live-action, 'Olga Da Polga' is set to captivate the hearts of a new generation.

A Tale of Tales: The Legacy of Olga Da Polga

At the heart of this series is Olga Da Polga, a guinea pig with a penchant for storytelling, whose adventures alongside her animal friends have delighted children for decades. Originating from the prolific mind of Michael Bond, the same author who brought the world Paddington Bear, Olga's stories have been a staple in children's literature since 1971. This transition from page to screen not only honors Bond's legacy but introduces Olga's whimsical world to viewers around the globe.

Global Ambitions with Local Roots

Maramedia, a Glasgow-based production company renowned for its high-quality children's programming, has been instrumental in bringing Olga's tales to life. Their partnership with Boat Rocker Media, a powerhouse in global distribution, promises to extend the reach of Olga Da Polga to audiences far and wide. This collaboration underscores a shared vision of delivering content that resonates with kids and families, irrespective of geographical boundaries.

A New Chapter for Boat Rocker and Maramedia

The acquisition of Olga Da Polga by Boat Rocker Media marks a significant milestone in the company's distribution portfolio. "We are thrilled to be distributing Olga Da Polga globally. It's a series that perfectly aligns with our mission to bring captivating and heartfelt stories to a worldwide audience," stated a spokesperson from Boat Rocker. Similarly, Maramedia expresses excitement over the continued partnership with Boat Rocker, highlighting the special nature of this title in their collaboration.

In conclusion, as 'Olga Da Polga' prepares to embark on this new journey across screens worldwide, it carries with it the legacy of Michael Bond and the assurance of quality storytelling from Maramedia and Boat Rocker Media. This series, rooted in the tradition of British children's literature and animated with contemporary flair, is poised to become a new favorite among preschool viewers and their families, proving that great stories truly have no borders.